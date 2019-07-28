JANESVILLE

Andrew Morrison finally put the painful memory of his 2017 collapse to rest.

The 2013 Edgerton High graduate shot a steady 3-over 74 on Sunday at Glen Erin Golf Course to hold off Sam Van Galder and win his first Janesville city men's golf title.

Morrison entered the final round with a two-stroke lead over Van Galder, the six-time city champion who had overturned an identical deficit to win in 2016--the last time the city tournament concluded at Glen Erin.

But Van Galder struggled on the front nine, giving Morrison a four-shot cushion by the turn. Van Galder closed with a 74 to finish two strokes behind Morrison.

Morrison parred 12 of his final 13 holes to stay in front. In 2017, he held a seven-shot lead going into the third round only to collapse and eventually lose in a playoff to Erik Botts.

"I just told myself, 'Don't get stupid. Don't get too aggressive,'" Morrison said.

Dustin Richards, who finished 12th, shot Sunday's best round--a 2-over 73.

Kade Salemi won the first flight title, while Nik Sitter and Nate Farrell finished atop the second and third flights, respectively.

This story will be updated.

City men's golf tournament

At Glen Erin Golf Course (72)

FINAL RESULTS

Championship flight

Andrew Morrison 75-69-74--218; Sam Van Galder 220; Ryan Coffey 226; Michael Oellerich 226; Aaron Coffey 227; Cullen Maricque 227; Joseph Lange 228; Michael Kletzien 229; Matt Zimmerman 230; Matt Kempfer 231; Brian Angileri 232; Dustin Richards 233; Daniel Thomsen 237; Gary Merk 239; Brett Hiess 239; Bob Kennedy 241; Aaron Phalin 241; Zach Tourdot 242; Shannon Dooley 242; Brentan Vivian 242; Jacob Downing 243; Jordan Manthey 243; Chad Sullivan 243; Jim Mead 247; Mark Thomsen 248.

First flight

Kade Salemi 237; Braddy Bohlman 238; Doug Sheridan 243; Efren Blanca 244; Sal Gomez 244; Kevin Riley 245; Kade Kleman 245; Jose Perez 245; Zach Milner 247; Tom Ellis 248; Zach Balch 248; Riley McLaughlin 248; Connor Kelly 249; Andrew Siefert 249; Brent Corey 249; Steven Thurner 250; Nick Drew 250; Mike Reid 250; Scott Blegen 253; Philip Konkol 254; Austin Purdy 254; Lance Baior 257; Marcus Smith 257; Ben Myers 257; Peter Hanke 259; Jake Hassinger 265.

Second flight

Nik Sitter 254; Rick Berry 255; Tom Flora 257; King Clark 259; Todd Sitter 262; Mike Henry 262; Paul Burkholder 265; Brad Schumacher 265; Kevin Delap 266; Dan Bloom 266; Joel Chappelle 266; Joe Kennedy 266; Greg Mullen 267; Todd Thiele 271; Todd Cullen 271; Ryan Zimmerman 272; Jeff Brault 272; Wayne Hansen 273; Paul Schieldt 276; Matt Runde 276; Dave Botts 277; Michael Mansell 277; Jeff DeGarmo 278.

Third flight

Nate Farrell 267; Sam Kisting 270; Chad Flanders 274; Larry Kotwitz 284; Timothy Sheehy 285; Brian Schroeder 285; Kyle Schwartz 286; Cris Crosby 288; Jonathan Grorud 292; Rick DeWitt 294; Dylan Benway 294; Matt Dewitt 298; Steve Grover 299; Steven Dammen 301; Keith Trembula 304; Daryl Rosenbaum 304; Doni Lux 306; Shawn Uschan 310; Dave Powers 325; Joshua Kooiman 329.