MILTON
After a two-year absence, adult amateur baseball—which has a long history in Milton—will return to Schilberg Park this spring.
Milton will have a team in the Rock River League after not being able to play home games in 2020 and not fielding a team last summer.
The team returns with new coaches and a different, but not new, nickname.
The Milton Crescents will open the 2022 season May 1 against Johnson Creek at Schilberg Park. Since it joined the Rock River League in 2010, the Milton squad had been the Raptors.
This will be the third time a Milton hometown team will sport a Crescents uniform.
Doug Welch, the longtime coach and organizer of the Milton Raptors, said the name change is just part of the overall reboot for the team.
Welch started losing his zest for running the Raptors during the COVID-19 summer of 2020. Because of health risks, the Milton school district prohibited outside use of its facilities, which cut out all Raptors home games.
Forced to drive to all their games, players regularly backed out, forcing Welch to scramble to find nine players on game days.
“I didn’t miss Saturday nights with my phone blowing up with guys asking, ‘how many guys do you got?’” Welch said. “My stock answer was always, ‘nine … with you.’”
Several of the longtime players dropped out, and Welch didn’t even attempt to field a team last year. What’s more, he had no plans to spend the time to organize a team this year.
That’s when Dan Dean and Aaron Laskowski entered the picture. Both are assistant coaches under Kris Agnew on the Milton High School baseball team.
Dean, a Milton native, has played many seasons on the Fort Atkinson Home Talent League team, which Welch called a model hometown baseball organization.
Laskowski played at Edgerton High School and then became one of the top players for the Albion Tigers in the Home Talent League. Laskowski moved to Milton five years ago.
Both Dean and Laskowski approached Welch about getting a team back together. Welch promised to help with the organization but didn’t want to spend Friday and Saturday nights worried about having enough players, or every weekend in the dugout.
That was just fine with Dean and Laskowski.
“They were just interested in keeping town ball in Milton,” Welch said.
Name change
With new leadership came the desire to move on from the Raptors nickname.
“If they wanted to keep the name Raptors, I would have been all right with that,” Welch said. “But I was half-hoping that they would want to rebrand.”
Welch then used his job as president of the Milton College Preservation Society and curator of the Main Hall Museum to suggest the revamped team be known as the Crescents.
“It goes back to the early 1900s,” Welch said. “They were the first organized hometown ball team in Milton.”
Welch said organizers of that first team sold stock for the Crescents and built a field with grandstands behind the present Milton Middle School. The facility stood until Nov. 11, 1911.
“The tornado of 1911 came through and scattered the grandstands to the far reaches of the county,” Welch said.
The Crescents then moved to Charley’s Bluff, where they played until the late 1910s, Welch said.
Another historical fact provided by Welch: The only Milton native ever to play in the major leagues played for the Crescents. Willis Cole played for Chicago White Sox in 1910.
Glory years
The Crescents nickname was in slumber until the 1980s.
It was then that Jimmy Carwardine took over the team that had been known as the Merchants for decades. Carwardine, who played collegiately at Western Michigan and is considered by Welch to be one of the best players in his generation from Milton, rebranded Milton’s Home Talent League team as the Crescents.
That team, led by Milton College players such as Matt Lipke and Randy Lewis and pitcher Don Vruwink, helped the Crescents become the first Home Talent League to win both the Sunday League and Night League titles in the same season in 1980. The team repeated the feat in 1981.
“They only played for five or six years, but they were very good,” Welch said.
The one thing that sticks out in the list of memories for Welch of that era was the uniforms—which were not very good.
“For uniforms, they picked the god-awful style of the Chicago White Sox with the collars,” Welch said. “They looked really baggy on everybody and had the collars. Nobody replicated them, so you know they weren’t any good.”
After that team dissolved, Dennis Campion started the Milton Possums. Campion, who played on the final University of Wisconsin baseball team, recruited Milton and UW teammate Scott Whitmore along with Mike Westrick, Todd Schliem and Mark Schliem.
Raptors arrive
The Possums were successful, but they dissolved after five or six seasons.
Milton was without a team for a few years until Welch formed the Raptors in 2010.
And now, the name “Crescents” once again will adorn the Milton players’ uniforms.
“When these guys started talking about rebranding, I thought it was so appropriate to go back to the Crescents,” Welch said.
The new uniforms will arrive in mid-April.
Welch guarantees they won’t feature collars.
MILTON CRESCENTS
ROCK RIVER LEAGUE SCHEDULE
(Home games at Schilberg Park)
(All 1:30 p.m. unless noted)
May—1 JOHNSON CREEK; 8 RUBICON; 15 at Clyman; 22 LEBANON; 29 NEOSHO.
June—4 at Ashippun; 18 at Ashippun; 19 at Helenville; 26 at Johnson Creek.
July—8 CLYMAN, 7:30 p.m.; 10 at Lebanon; 17 ASHIPPUN; 24 at Neosho; 31 HELENVILLE.
August—5 RUBICON; 7 at Rubicon.