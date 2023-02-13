Jack Campion had just endured the toughest week of his life when he saw the basketball tipped to him as he stood in the right corner of the court in Evansville, Indiana, on the afternoon of Feb. 4.
His Southern Indiana University men’s basketball team trailed visiting and first-place Morehead State by three points. Campion realized there was only a second or two remaining after a teammate’s errant 3-point attempt was tipped toward him by another teammate.
Campion knew it was going to be up to him to tie the game—but he also knew he was not alone.
He grabbed the ball and released a jump shot from the corner.
Swish. Overtime. And as the SIU crowd 3,644 went bonkers, Campion had a surreal feeling.
Just days after Jack and his family—and hundreds of family friends—attended the funeral for his 56-year-old father, Dennis, in Milton, the freshman basketball player felt he had company on the court.
“I knew the ball would find me at the end of the game,” Jack said during a phone interview Monday morning. “I knew if I put it up there, my dad was going to put it in for me.”
Southern Indiana University head coach Stan Gouard realized what he had witnessed when Campion’s shot went through.
“That was Dennis,” Gouard told the Evansville (Indiana) Courier and Press reporter after the game. “That was Dennis.”
The moment affected Gouard.
“I had to regain my composure,” Gouard said. “I did get a little emotional. Going through what he’s been through the past week and a half, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”
Gouard and his staff were the first—and only—NCAA Division I basketball program to offer Jack a basketball scholarship. They discovered the left-handed shooting guard during an elite high school camp in Atlanta between his junior and senior years.
Campion’s trademarks—his hustle and grit—attracted their attention even though SIU was there to scout somebody else. Campion finished his high school career at Milton—where he also excelled in football and baseball—averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game.
Southern Indiana, which is in its first season as a Division I program after years of success in Division II, offered a scholarship May 14. He committed the next day.
As an unheralded freshman, the 5-foot-11 Campion faced challenges when he stepped on campus for summer workouts just days after he helped the Red Hawks baseball team collect the WIAA Division 1 state baseball championship.
There were four other point guards on the roster. His teammates did not know him well.
“At Milton, I was the guy,” he said of the transition. “At this level, everyone can shoot, pass. They can do everything at an elite level.
“The hardest thing for me was getting the defensive scheme down. And I’ve played pretty fast, but the pace is just way different. With me being a freshman, I don’t have that big of a leash, so I have to be solid when I’m in there.”
Gouard and his staff began to extend that leash early in preseason practices. By the fourth game of the season, Campion was the backup point guard.
“He’s going to be really good for us,” Gouard said at that time in an interview with the Press Courier. The head coach paused.
“He’s already good for us,” Gouard continued. “But he’s going to be great. He controls the tempo and has great court vision. He knows how to run the team.”
Campion has started seven of the 22 games he has played for the 14-13 squad. He has averaged 2.8 points and one rebound a game while playing an average of 13 minutes. He has 43 assists and 18 steals.
The college game has been an adjustment.
“All these guys are 6-6 to 7 feet and have long wing spans,” Campion said of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Morehead State, which ultimately won that Feb. 4 game over SIU 71-66 despite Campion's heroics, leads the OVC with a 10-4 record. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee-Martin, Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech are tied for second at 8-6. Southern Indiana is seventh at 7-7.
Campion missed three games when he left the team to tend to family matters when Dennis died Jan. 26. Jack’s sister, Abbie—a junior on the UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team—did the same.
When Jack returned to the Southern Indiana University campus, the coaching staff and his teammates helped him get through the shock.
“It’ll never be the same without his father, but that’s where I come in,” Gouard told the Courier Press. “I’ll be anything he needs me to be: a father, a mentor, anything.”
Jack is grateful for his SIU family to go along with the Milton and Janesville communities' outpouring of support.
But he’ll always miss seeing Dennis in the stands and the advice he shared with his son. Dennis made several trips to Evansville, Indiana—home of SIU—and other venues to watch Jack play this season and often did not get back home until 4 a.m.
Jack still is processing the loss.
“That was the most difficult part,” Jack said. “Not really believing it. It was a shock.
“He always wanted to see me play.”
There is no question that is what Jack will be doing.
“He values every minute,” Gouard said. “He’s grateful for it. I contemplated redshirting him at one point—that was stupid. He’s going to play a lot for us.”
And maybe get an assist every now and then from Dennis.