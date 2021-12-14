JANESVILLE
For 364 days a year, veterans of the Army and Navy are amiable to one another.
Saturday, when Army played Navy in their 122nd meeting on a football field, marked the one day they were a house divided.
At least for a few hours.
And at the Janesville Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1621, that division was a wall.
On one side of the wall, camouflage netting was strung around the bar’s ceiling lights and a sign read “Mop Up The Swabs!”
That was the where the Army supporters were camped out.
On the other side of the wall, in a room that houses the VFW’s main bar, sat the Navy fans.
Another large room held patrons sitting around large tables. Other tables displayed auction baskets filled with assortments of items.
In yet another room, fans could purchase hot dogs, hamburgers and baked goods.
Donny Jenson of Edgerton was seated on a stool against the wall on the Army side. A younger friend stood alongside of Jenson, who is 95, and served in the Army during World War II in 1945-46.
Pete Pembrich, who served in the Navy until 1987 and was wearing a sailor’s cap while hawking raffle tickets through a headset microphone, made it a point to introduce Jenson to the rooms full of people.
Jenson received the loudest applause of the day.
Walking through the crowded bar was Lisa Conroy. The 1998 Janesville Craig High School graduate and graduate of the University of Wisconsin was enjoying a homecoming of sorts. She enlisted in the Navy at age 34 when she wasn’t happy with her lifestyle and reached the grade of E-6 petty officer.
Conroy helped to maintain and repair helicopters and planes on aircraft carriers. She was stationed off the coast of Virginia when her husband died suddenly earlier this year. The couple had a 2-year-old son, and the Navy relieved Conroy of her battleship duties so she could take care of her son.
In September, she was assigned as a recruiter in the Janesville area.
While she would prefer to be on a battleship, Conroy is appreciative that the Navy is looking out for her. She hopes she can finish out her Naval career in this area.
Conroy won a Navy quilt sewn and donated to the VFW by a contributor.
VFW members and the general public were treated to a close game. Army, which was favored by seven points, took a quick 7-0 lead. Navy tied it up, but Army kicked a field goal to take a 10-7 lead going into the second quarter.
The Midshipmen (or “Swabs,” according to that sign) were in danger of falling further behind in the second quarter when the Cadets attempted a long field goal.
“Go, go, go,” urged one Army backer as the ball began to drift right. It fell just to the right of the upright.
“Damn it,” the bar patron muttered.
And when the Midshipmen made a fourth-down stop to seal their 17-13 upset, Conroy raised both her arms with a “whoo-whoo” shout.
Whether the fact that 83 members at the VFW were registered as Navy fans compared to 60 Army fans made the difference in the upset could not be determined.
Will “Goose” Natz of Janesville was one of many non-veterans who watched the game. Natz said it was his fifth year of watching the game at the VFW, having a few drinks and entering the raffles.
He thought the crowd Saturday was smaller than usual.
“Usually it’s elbows to (rear ends),” he said, adding the lack of hardcore acrimony between the two sides Saturday was typical.
“They all love each other,” Natz said.
The true winners of Saturday’s event were the numerous causes the VFW Post 1621 contributes to.
Bill Murphy and his wife, Madge, managed the many raffles and payouts Saturday. Both were members of the final graduation class of Janesville High School in 1967.
Bill was a crew chief on the 45th Air Ambulance Dustoff division in Vietnam, where he was a member of four-man crews that landed helicopters in battle zones to pick up and transport wounded soldiers.
Madge said the Army-Navy game is one of the biggest fundraisers the VFW holds each year. The group also holds a Veterans Day celebration and one that honors private citizens each year.
The VFW contributes to many causes. Some, such as the home for veterans who are homeless and/or need medical and mental health counseling at 203 West Sunny Lane in Janesville, directly benefits veterans.
The VFW also contributes to outside causes, such as providing school supplies to local schools.
On Saturday, Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines veterans, along with friends and family and members of the general public, all were winners.
“This is probably a record day,” Pemrich told the crowd after the final raffle and prize winners were announced and an estimated $8,000 to $9,000 was raised.
“And it’s all because of you people.”
And in the end, the wall separating the two sides came tumbling down.
Tom Miller is a retired sports writer/page designer for The Gazette.