JANESVILLE
Last Friday, Riverside Golf Course got the best of Chris Pastore.
The seven-time Janesville Men’s City tournament champion played one of the worst rounds of his life, struggling to an 11-over-par 83 on a course that had been the site of so many of his historic rounds.
On Sunday, he got even.
Pastore blistered his home course to the tune of a 9-under 63. What makes the feat even more impressive is that Pastore is 64 years old. Matching your age or shooting a round below it is an impressive accomplishment for someone in their 70s or older. For someone in their 60s, it is almost unheard of.
In shooting his lowest round ever from the white tees at Riverside, Pastore put together nine-hole scores of 32 and 31. His previous best rounds at Riverside were a pair of 64s from the blue tees—the longest of the three sets of tees used.
“It’s kind of funny,” Pastore said. “As bad as I played Friday was as good as I played on Sunday. After I shot 32 on the front, I told the guys that I was playing with that if I shot a 32 on the back I’d match my age. Instead, I went one shot below that thanks to a birdie at 18.
“I’m not really sure why there was a 20-shot difference between the two rounds, other than I just hit a lot of really good shots Sunday, and I think the heat got to me a little bit on Friday.”
Pastore’s magical round included six birdies and two eagles. After he bogeyed the par-4 13th to slip to 5-under, he finished his round with birdies at 14, 15, 17 and 18, with a par on the difficult par-4 16th sandwiched in between.
Pastore is tied with Gregg Clatworthy for the second-most Men’s City titles with seven. Jan Hoffman is the all-time leader with nine. Pastore won his last title in 2004 and last entered the tournament in 2008.
A diabetic, Pastore has also battled psoriatic arthritis which, at times, has caused debilitating pain in his knees and shoulders.
“It’s the same thing Phil Mickelson has,” Pastore said of the psoriatic arthritis. “You can live with it, and I’m taking medicine for it, but like anything else you have good days with it and bad.
“I pretty much quit playing in the city tournament right about the time I had my shoulder surgery in 2008. I can still play good golf, but I can’t get it (the golf ball) out there from the blue tees like the younger guys can now.”
Pastore has played in a number of Men’s Senior City tournaments, winning the title twice and finishing second twice, while also winning in his only appearance in the Men’s Super Senior Tournament for those 60 and over.
After retiring from Prent Corporation in 2017, Pastore has worked for Mercyhealth for the last two years and hopes to retire for good in 2022.
Golf is something Pastore hopes to never retire from.
If he has any more rounds in his bag like he had last Sunday, shooting his age might become the norm and not the exception.