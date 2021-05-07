A recent Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources press release touted an increase of catch/photo/release fishing tourneys over the past several years.
Fish caught during these events must be documented and immediately released on-site, ensuring the future of fishing for others.
But DNR contact person Joe Bevington says the DNR has already approved 310 catch/hold/release fishing tournaments in 2021, with a strong possibility more “CHR” events will be permitted before year’s end.
Fish caught in CHR tourneys are transported from the place where they are caught to a place where they are weighed and released at the end of the event. There are penalties in place for weighing dead fish and DNR habitat parameters in place to hopefully limit fish mortality during hot weather.
Technology is readily available to make all fishing tourneys CPR events rather than CHR events, where fish are brandished in coliseum spectacle then released—after bouncing around in a livewell for hours, possibly moved 20 miles where they were caught.
If ancient Rome had a DNR spin machine, a press release might read “Lions kill fewer Christians over past several years”. Back then a reporter might blame this misdirection on the Roman Forum—a couple days before joining Christians in the arena as human Meow Mix.
Bevington said the DNR has to permit CHR events because they are “protected by law.” He said a good way to initiate changes is through “advocacy at the spring hearings.”
‘Land of Oz’
It’s easy to compare Madison politics with the Land of Oz. Taking this plea for easily doable resource conservation through the spring hearing process is akin to saying, “Bring me the broomstick of the wicked witch and we’ll talk.”
Let’s cut to the chase! Hey state legislators, why do you still sanction fishing events that displace our natural resource with nebulous impact on our gamefish population when the CPR format is fine tuned and already working?
Follow the money trail and you’ll see why there is still a CHR fish tourney trail. It’s all about connections, influence and power. Politics hasn’t changed since Julius Caesar took a shiv in the back.
To date, the DNR says it has already approved 452 tournaments this year using different harvest guidelines. Last year, they sanctioned 548 events. In 2019, the total was 624.
Figure 20 boats in a small “club” event with two fishers per boat. We’re talking a pile of fish released to thrill again in the 147 sanctioned CPR tourneys—and infinitely more quality fish stressed in the other 310 events then released to hopefully survive after hearing the roar of the crowd.
Maybe this sounds like waves crashing on the beach to a fish as they are released 20 miles from where they thought that thing with hooks was lunch. My life has been spent trying to get inside the heads of fish so I could catch them. But I still don’t have any clue how they really think.
The DNR has established fees in place for illegally taken bass and walleye—$26.25 for bass, $8.75 for walleye.
It’s hard to assess how many quality fish are released alive at CHR fishing tourneys that go belly-up a few hours later. But projecting mortality and assessing a fee per fish is certainly possible.
Full disclosure: As a fishing guide, CHR tourneys have a direct impact on my business. The 5-pound smallmouth bass that little Johnnie pulls from the gnarly stump out from east point and carts away Saturday won’t be around to thrill little Suzie the following Tuesday.
Further disclosure: A freshly caught walleye sandwich is about as good as eating gets.