Cory Aune of Lake Geneva shot consecutive rounds of 6-under 66 to win the State Mid-Amateur golf tournament held at Janesville Riverside Golf Course Saturday and Sunday.
The 35-year-old Aune, who plays out of Geneva National in Lake Geneva, had tied for 34th place at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside in late June.
He stepped up on that performance with his two-day 12-under performance that allowed him to breeze to the State Mid-Amateur title. Aune’s 132 total was seven strokes better than runnerup Nathan Daugherty of Lake Villa, Illinois.
Madison’s Brian Campbell and Sun Prairie’s Bob Richards tied for third at 3-under. Nick Hagen of Beloit was fifth at 2-under.
Janesville’s Kevin Riley finished in a four-way tie for sixth place with a 1-under 143 total. Brodhead’s Michael Oellerich finished in a two-way tie for 10th place with a 2-over 146 total.
Other Janesville golfers who finished in the top 20 included Matt Kempfer who finished in a three-way tie for 16th at 7-over, and Jake Downing, who finished in a two-way tie for 20th at 9-over.
STATE MID-AMATEUR
At Janesville Riverside Golf Course (Par 72)
TWO-ROUND RESULTS
(Top 20)
Cory Aune, Lake Geneva;66-66;-12
Nathan Daugherty, Lake Villa, Ill.;71-68;-5
Brian Campbell, Madison;72-69;-3
Bob Richards, Sun Prairie;69-72;-3
Nick Hagen, Beloit;67-75;-2
Paul Koszarek, Waterford;73-70;-1
Paul Tahtinen, Sun Prairie;73-70;-2
Geoff Pirkl, Oconomowoc;71-72;-1
Kevin Riley, Janesville;71-72;-1
Michael Oellerich, Brodhead;73-73;+2
Jason Schroeder, Oregon;71-75;+3
Andy Hagen, Beloit;73-74;+2
Keith Gagnon, Nashotah;73-76;+4
Robert Hughes, Wauwatosa;74-76;+6
Nate Hart, Lake Geneva;73-77;+6
Michael Masik Jr., Mount Pleasant;76-75;+3
Robert Retzlaff, Oconomowoc;74-77;+5
Matt Kempfer, Janesville;69-82;+7
Michael Burcin, Middleton;78-74;+8
Jacob Downing, Janesville;78-75;+9
Joey Thom, Hartland;77-76;+4
OTHER JANESVILLE FINISHERS
T24. Zach Tourdot;78-79;+13
T31. Jeremy Zahn;79-85;+20
T34. Dan Bloom; 85-85;+26
T34. John Zimmerman;85-85;+26
T37. Joel Chappelle;91-81;+28
T39. Marcus Smith;85-88;+29
41. Matt Runde;85-89;+30
43. Shawn Uschan;84-93;+33
44. Brian Schroeder;86-95;+37