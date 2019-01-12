La Crosse remained in a first-place tie in the WIAC men’s basketball standings when they ran past visiting UW-Whitewater for a 75-60 victory Saturday night.

The Warhawks led 30-25 at halftime before losing control of the game.

Whitewater fell to 1-3 in the WIAC and 12-3 overall. The Eagles are 4-0 in the conference—tied with UW-Oshkosh for first—and 11-4 overall.

Oshkosh visits the Kachel Center on Wednesday to take on the Warhawks.

Andre Brown led the Warhawks with 17 points. Melvin Brown added 13.

LA CROSSE 75, WHITEWATER 60

Whitewater (60)—A. Brown, 7-3-17; M. Brown, 6-1-13; Bressler, 3-1-8; Clements, 2-2-7; Rongstad, 3-0-7; Pfeifer, 2-0-5; Menke, 1-0-3; Jensen, 0-0-0. Totals: 24-7-60.

La Crosse (75)—Meinholz, 10-2-23; Manning, 8-4-20; McCray, 3-0-8; Anderson, 5-4-16; Kortes, 3-0-6; Cook, 1-0-2. Totals: 30-10-75.

Whitewater 30 30—60

La Crosse 25 50—75

Three-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Bressler, Clements, Rongstad, Pfeifer, Menke), La Crosse 5 (Meinholz, McCray 2, Anderson 2). Free throws missed—Whitewater 6, la Crosse 0. Total fouls—Whitewater 9, La Crosse 13.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse