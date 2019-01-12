La Crosse remained in a first-place tie in the WIAC men’s basketball standings when they ran past visiting UW-Whitewater for a 75-60 victory Saturday night.
The Warhawks led 30-25 at halftime before losing control of the game.
Whitewater fell to 1-3 in the WIAC and 12-3 overall. The Eagles are 4-0 in the conference—tied with UW-Oshkosh for first—and 11-4 overall.
Oshkosh visits the Kachel Center on Wednesday to take on the Warhawks.
Andre Brown led the Warhawks with 17 points. Melvin Brown added 13.
LA CROSSE 75, WHITEWATER 60
Whitewater (60)—A. Brown, 7-3-17; M. Brown, 6-1-13; Bressler, 3-1-8; Clements, 2-2-7; Rongstad, 3-0-7; Pfeifer, 2-0-5; Menke, 1-0-3; Jensen, 0-0-0. Totals: 24-7-60.
La Crosse (75)—Meinholz, 10-2-23; Manning, 8-4-20; McCray, 3-0-8; Anderson, 5-4-16; Kortes, 3-0-6; Cook, 1-0-2. Totals: 30-10-75.
Whitewater 30 30—60
La Crosse 25 50—75
Three-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Bressler, Clements, Rongstad, Pfeifer, Menke), La Crosse 5 (Meinholz, McCray 2, Anderson 2). Free throws missed—Whitewater 6, la Crosse 0. Total fouls—Whitewater 9, La Crosse 13.
