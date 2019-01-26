The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball just can’t get any momentum going in WIAC play.

One game after an impressive win at UW-Platteville, the Warhawks fell apart in the second half and lost to visiting UW-La Crosse 82-63 on Saturday night.

The Eagles outscored Whitewater 47-33 in the second half after building a 35-30 lead by halftime.

The Warhawks could not get a handle on La Crosse’s Brenden Manning. The 6-foot-3 senior made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts en route to a 28-point game. He also led the Eagles with eight rebounds and four assists.

The Eagles outrebounded the Warhawks 37-24.

David Sachs led the Warhawks with 25 points, including 12 free throws. Andre Brown added 10 points.

Melvin Brown Jr., who set a UW-Whitewater single-game scoring record with 47 points Wednesday night, was held to six points in 18 minutes.

The teams combined for 53 fouls.

Whitewater, 3-5 in the WIAC and 14-5 overall, plays at first-place Oshkosh on Wednesday.

LA CROSSE 82, WHITEWATER 63

La Crosse (82)—McCray, 3-3-9; Bruchs, 1-0-3; Meinholz, 1-11-14; Manning, 10-8-28; Nesheim, 1-1-3; Anderson, 1-5-7; Z. Haese, 1-1-3; Cook, 3-0-6; Brukhart, 1-0-2; L. Haese, 1-0-3; Dahlke, 2-0-4. Totals: 25-28-82.

Whitewater (63)—Sachs, 6-12-25; Brown, 4-2-10; Menke, 2-0-6; Brown Jr., 2-2-6; Jensen, 0-0-0; Spicer, 0-1-1; Bressler, 0-2-2; Pfeifer, 1-0-2; Fox, 1-0-3; Kinglsey, 0-1-1; Williams, 1-1-4; Grintjes, 1-1-3. Totals: 18-22-63.

La Crosse 35 47—82

Whitewater 30 33—63

Three-point goals—La Crosse 4 (Meinholz, Bruchs, Z. Haese, L. Haese), Whitewater 5 (Sachs, Williams, Menke 2, Fox). Free throws missed—La Crosse 6, Whitewater 14. Rebounds—La Crosse 37 (Manning 8), Whitewater 24 (Pfeifer 5). Assists—La Crosse 16 (Manning 4), Whitewater 6 (Sachs, Brown, 2 each). Total fouls—La Crosse 29, Whitewater 24.