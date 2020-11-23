There were no fans but plenty of goals in the two-game North American Hockey League series between the Austin Bruins and Janesville Jets at the Janesville Ice Arena this weekend.
The Jets won the series opener 5-2 on Saturday night, but lost in overtime 5-4 on Sunday night. It was the first loss of the season for the Jets in six games.
Fans were prohibited from watching the games due to city sanctions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Eight different players scored the nine goals during the series for the Jets.
Cade Destefani scored a goal in each of the games and added three assists.
Matthew Romer, Jonah Aegerter, Dominik Bartecko and Paul Mennehan each added goals in the Saturday night victory.
Owen Millard made 27 saves for the Jets.
The Jets looked primed to earn a sweep in Sunday’s game. Goals by Jared Scott, Carter Hottman and Destefani put Janesville ahead 3-1 entering the second period.
The Bruins tied the game with two goals in the second period, but Jake Sacratini put Janesville back on top with a goal with just 54 seconds left in the period.
The Jets maintained that lead for the first 18 minutes of the third period, but Barrett Brooks tied the game with just 1:48 left in regulation.
Frank Dovorany won the game with a goal 3:44 into overtime.
The Jets (4-1-1) lead the Midwest Division with nine points. Janesville has a home-and-home series with the Chippewa Steel this coming weekend. The Jets host the Steel on Friday night with a road game set for Saturday.
(RESULT SATURDAY) JANESVILLE 5, AUSTIN 2
Austin 1 1 0—2
Janesville 2 2 1—5
First Period
A—Peter Jacobs (Travis Shoudy), 9:43. J—Jonah Aegerter (Max Itagaki), 17:08. J—Dominik Bartecko (Cal Mell), 18:37.
Second Period
A—Peter Jacobs (Therien Thiesing (Kyle Oleksiuk), 6:11. J—Matthew Romer (Max Itagaki, Cade Destefani), 7:19. J—Cade Destefani (Jared Scott, Blake Dangos), 18:44.
Third Period
J—Paul Minnehan (Kyle Neudorf, Jordan Halverson), 16:20.
Saves—Zach Hansen (A) 15, Owen Millward (J) 27.
(RESULT SUNDAY) AUSTIN 5, JANESVILLE 4 (OT)
Austin 1 2 1 1—5
Janesville 3 1 0 0—4
First Period
J—Jared Scott (Spencer Kring, Justin Engelkes), 4:14. J—Carter Hottmann (Kyle Neudorf, Jordan Halverson), 8:19. A—Travis Shoudy (Alex Trombley, Tyler Fittro), 12:13. J—Cade Destefani (Kyle Neudorf, A.J. Casperson), 16:08.
Second Period
A—Peter Jacobs (Frank Dovorany, Hunter Olson), 11:25. A—Jayden Jensen (Jake Jensen, Frank Dovorany), 16:01. J—Jake Sacratini (Cade Destefani, Dominik Bartecko), 19:06.
Third Period
A—Barrett Brooks (Kyle Oleksiuk, Carson Riddle), 18:12.
Overtime
A—Frank Dovorany (Alex Trombley, Carson Riddle), 3:44.
Saves—Tyler Shea (A) 34; Riley Sims (J), 27