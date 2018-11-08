Sixty-four seconds.
That’s all the time it took for the Chippewa Falls Steel to score on the Janesville Jets last Saturday in a 6-0 North American Hockey League (NAHL) win.
As the two Midwest Division teams prepare to play a weekend series at Janesville Ice Arena this weekend, the Jets are focused on redeeming themselves.
“We were embarrassed by what happened in Chippewa on Saturday,” head coach Gary Shuchuk said after practice Thursday. “We don’t want that feeling ever again, so we worked really hard all week, and hopefully that shows.”
The Steel ended a 13-game losing streak with last weekend’s victoryand come into this weekend with a 4-13-2 record. Janesville (10-7-1) is in second place in the division and has defeated the Steel three times this season.
The visiting Steel are led by forward Tomas Vochozka, who has seven goals and nine assists through 19 games.
Jack Vincent paces Janesville with 11 points.
To get back in the win column, Shuchuk said his team needs to be more consistent.
“Most of the guys are still trying to get consistency in their game," he said. "We’re not hitting the panic button, but we need to string together good shifts which then string together good periods and good games."
After giving up six goals on 35 shots last Saturday, goalie Cole Brady will start Friday night.
Brady is 7-4 this season with a .928 save percentage and one shutout.
“He was embarrassed. I can’t fault him for any of the goals from Saturday, but he is very competitive," Shuchuk said. "He wants to be back in the net, and he wants to prove what he is capable of doing. He wants to show them it was a novelty game that they beat us."
The Jets haven’t swept a weekend series since Oct. 12 and 13 against Kenai River in a pair of 2-1 wins. Last weekend was the second straight that the Jets won Friday before losing Saturday.
“At times this season it’s been a really good first period, and then we kind of let off in the second, and then we have to scramble and come back in the third,” Shuchuk said. “There’s been a learning curve, but we have to be more consistent.”
With four of the six teams in the Midwest Division boasting records above .500 to start the season, Shuchuk hopes that consistency starts this weekend.
“It’s a team game,” Shuchuk said. “My biggest concern is which team is going to show up for us. We just have to play as a group, and support each other more.
“If we play like we’re capable of playing, we can beat anybody. They’re going to come into our rink feeling good, and we have to have the mindset that we are not going to let them beat us.”
Friday’s game is at 7:05 p.m.
