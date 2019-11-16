The Janesville Jets had an enjoyable two-day stay in Richfield, Minnesota.

The local squad completed a two-game sweep of the host Minnesota Magicians with a 2-1 victory

Saturday night.

The Jets improved to 10-10-1 in North American Hockey League play.

Isaac Novak’s eighth goal of the season, with assists from Brandon McNamara and Charles Schoen, at the 8:08 mark of the second period proved to be the game-winner Saturday.

Jets goalie Grant Riley made 31 saves and helped make Novak’s game-winner stand with 13 saves in the third period.

Jake Dunlap’s fifth goal of the season gave Janesville a 1-0 lead in the first period. Henry Sweeney and Jan Lasak were credited with assists.

JANESVILLE 2, MINN. MAGICIANS 1

Janesville;1;1;0—2

Minnesota;1;0;0—1

First Period

J—Jake Dunlap (Henry Sweeney. Jan Lasak), 8:08; M—Robert Christy (Trevor Kukkonen, Jimmy Doyle), 15:04.

Second Period

J—Isaac Novak (Brandon McNamara, Charles Schoen), 8:08.

Saves—Grant Riley (J) 31, Samuel Vyletalka (M), 38.