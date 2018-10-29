Daniel Jackson is the dean of students at Janesville’s Marshall Middle School and was the Parker High wrestling coach for five seasons until he left that post after last season.
Jackson had a dream he wanted to pursue. The 2003 Parker High graduate has formed American Prostyle Wrestling LLC, an eight-state team venture he hopes will give NCAA Division I and II wrestlers an opportunity to make money after their college careers conclude.
This is not pro wrestling in the WWE, ECW or NWA style. There won’t be ring ropes, ladder matches or foreign objects.
Nor will it be MMA—which is the other money-making outlet for wrestlers after their college careers end.
“I know MMA is big right now, but not every wrestler wants to get hit or kicked in the face,” Jackson said.
Good point.
The venture will have five weight classes for men (135, 160, 185, 210 and 295) and women (110, 125, 140, 155, 170), and teams will compete in dual meet formats as in high school and college.
Jackson, who wrestled at the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in African American Studies, has been working on developing a pro circuit for years.
“I wanted to come up with a model that would withstand the test of time about six years ago,” the owner and commissioner said. “I started jotting down ideas on paper. I started wondering, ‘Man, could this really happen?’”
Jackson, who also earned a Masters degree in Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis at UW-Madison, and in curriculum & instruction from Concordia University, reached out to several influential people in wrestling. The feedback was promising.
“Then last year, I decided to go for it,” he said.
He developed a website in June, and launched the venture in September.
The eight franchises—Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania—will draft their rosters in May.
Multiple national champions and Division I and II All-Americans have committed to the league, Jackson said.
Jackson has secured the Menomonie Nation Arena in Oshkosh as the league’s match site. The 3,500-seat facility, which opened last year for the Milwaukee Bucks’ G-League team, will host all matches, not just Wisconsin’s.
All matches will be live-streamed in a subscription basis.
That is just part of the revenue model Jackson has set up.
Investments, sponsorships and ticket sales will pay for the prize money.
The purse structure pays winning teams $25,000 and losing teams $15,000 for each of the teams’ seven dual meets. The Krimson Kup championship winning team will earn $200,000. Individuals earn other cash awards, including undefeated records, most takedowns, most technical falls, etc.
With that structure, it will be almost impossible for wrestlers to make a living wage in the league, but that is under the inaugural pay structure.
“I’m hoping one day this becomes something that people can pursue as a career,” Jackson said.
Jackson doesn’t plan on the league promoting Conor McGregor-type personalities. He foresees it has a family endeavor.
His own family is involved in the venture. His stepdaughter, Kyira, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin, helped with the website. And his 4-year-old twins influenced his decision to include female wrestlers—one is a boy (Krimson) and the other a girl (Kenza).
“In my mind, I can’t say to my boy, ‘You can do this and you can accomplish that,’ and then say to my girl, ‘Whoa.’”
Matches will be eight minutes—four two-minute periods—one minute longer than college matches, which are a minute longer than the six-minute high school matches.
At some point, the league could have home matches for each team. Jackson is delighted to have secured the Oshkosh arena for the inaugural season, which begins July 7. The initial Krimson Kup will be February 16, 2020.
And he is optimistic about what he is about to undertake.
“Wrestling in America is on an upswing right now,” Jackson said. “So it’s pretty cool to have this opportunity.”
