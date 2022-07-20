GENOA CITY

The Janesville American Legion baseball team lost its AAA regional tournament-opener on Wednesday.

Germantown scored an unearned run in the top of the eight inning in rallying for a 4-3 win.

Janesville (13-5) plays at 4:30 p.m. today in a loser’s bracket game and must win four straight to take the regional title.

“It’s still doable,” Janesville coach Kerry Michaels said of winning the tournament. “We’ve just got to shore up a couple of things.

“Patrick (Schork) pitched really well for us today, but we did get him enough support at the plate.”

Janesville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Germantown tied the game in the fourth.

Post 205 trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning before Trace Jacobson forced extra innings with a two-run double.

Post 205 had the tying run on second in the eighth but could not convert.

“They (Germantown) only had three hits, and the run they got in the eighth was unearned,” Michaels said. “You just cant’ give a team extra outs, especially come tournament time.

“I think we’ll bounce back, though. This team has responded to adversity all season long. We just have to take it one game at a time now.”

GERMANTOWN 4, JANESVILLE 3 (8)

Germantown 000 100 21 — 4 3 1

Janesville 100 000 20 — 3 5 2

Janesville leading hitters—Sihabouth 2x5, Jacobson 2x4 (2B).

Janesville pitchers—Schork 6 innings, 6 Ks, 4 BBs; Nickols 2 innings, 2 Ks, 0BBs.

