Janesville Legion loses tournament opener Gazette staff Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GENOA CITYThe Janesville American Legion baseball team lost its AAA regional tournament-opener on Wednesday.Germantown scored an unearned run in the top of the eight inning in rallying for a 4-3 win.Janesville (13-5) plays at 4:30 p.m. today in a loser’s bracket game and must win four straight to take the regional title.“It’s still doable,” Janesville coach Kerry Michaels said of winning the tournament. “We’ve just got to shore up a couple of things.“Patrick (Schork) pitched really well for us today, but we did get him enough support at the plate.”Janesville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Germantown tied the game in the fourth.Post 205 trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning before Trace Jacobson forced extra innings with a two-run double.Post 205 had the tying run on second in the eighth but could not convert.“They (Germantown) only had three hits, and the run they got in the eighth was unearned,” Michaels said. “You just cant’ give a team extra outs, especially come tournament time.“I think we’ll bounce back, though. This team has responded to adversity all season long. We just have to take it one game at a time now.”GERMANTOWN 4, JANESVILLE 3 (8)Germantown 000 100 21 — 4 3 1Janesville 100 000 20 — 3 5 2Janesville leading hitters—Sihabouth 2x5, Jacobson 2x4 (2B).Janesville pitchers—Schork 6 innings, 6 Ks, 4 BBs; Nickols 2 innings, 2 Ks, 0BBs. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville lands food, pharma, dairy equipment repair facility on east side Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Death notices for July 15, 2022 Blood alcohol of man arrested for fourth OWI was five times the legal limit Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form