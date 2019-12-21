Isaac Novak collected a hat trick, and Nick Nardella scored a goal and made the only penalty shot to lift the Janesville Jets to a 5-4 victory over Kenai River in a NAHL game Saturday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.

The Brown Bears overcame a 3-1 deficit entering the third period to tie the game. There was no scoring in the overtime period.

Janesville goalie Riley Sims then stopped four Kenai River penalty attempts. Brown Bears goalie landon Pavlisin stopped the first three Janesville attempts, before Nardella scored to win the game.

Novak notched his 11th, 12th and 13th goals of the season in regulation.

Sims made 36 saves.

JANESVILLE 5, KENAI RIVER 4 (SO)

Kenai River 1 0 3 0—4

Janesville 2 1 1 0—4

Scoring summary:

First PeriodJ—Novak (Dunlap, Szurlej), 8:51 (pp). KR—Quin (Gutierrez, Lajoie), 14:38; J—Nardella (Lindauer, Engelkes), 16:54.

Second PeriodJ—Novak (Sweeney, Hottmann), 6:26.

Third PeriodKR—Ritchie (Culleton, Huggins), :24. KR—Thrun (Weeks, Krajnik), 2:29. KR—Morgan (Helgeson, Moline), 6:01. J—Novak (Linauer, Schoen), 10:47 (pp).

Saves—Pavlisin (KR) 31, Sims (J) 36.

Attendance: 595.