Americans aren’t in total harmony about much this year except for having 2020 vision in the rearview mirror.
Tomorrow is Halloween.
Oct. 31 also marks arrival of the full moon.
The potential for weirdness is astronomical. Show data that folks don’t get any crazier during the full moon period to any cop, firefighter or ER nurse and they’ll likely just smirk as there is little value in trying to have a meaningful conversation with somebody who is clearly clueless.
There is certainly data on the frequency of Halloween full moons. But this is 2020, a year in which our world has been nutso since last spring.
With the peak whitetail rut coinciding with the full moon period this year, I have a hunch the week ahead of us has serious potential for benchmark happy memories if you’re one of those folks who plan on spending every waking moment beyond periods of moonlit darkness sitting up in an oak with bow and arrow.
Looking ahead at the long-term forecast on www.wunderground.com, there should be near-perfect winds to sit in the West stand at least a couple times in the week ahead. This stand went up in early September and has yet to see my 3-D cammo leaf-o-flaged butt on the small padded seat 22 feet up in a white oak.
This stand is just over the peak of a small ridge that is a major run when bucks are chasing does. Four years ago, I was having my third sit there without even seeing a doe on the previous two. Suddenly it was like somebody opened the gate on a cattle truck. Deer were running all over the place—including three “shooter” bucks.
The one I really wanted was a brute. But he was hanging up about 50 yards out like he was watching the show with plans on moving in once the other bucks wore the does down chasing them through the woods.
This monster had my attention to the point where I didn’t even see a heavy-beamed mainframe 10-pointer sneak in and stand directly beneath my tree, eyes focused on that massive buck.
Pondering the dilemma of whether to arrow the “sure thing” or wait patiently, hoping this dominant buck would come a little closer, resulted in slo-mo angst that seemed to last forever. In actuality, it was only a minute.
Every time I look at that 10-point buck on my man cave wall I can’t help but think, “What if?” But just for a minute. That trophy is a truly beautiful animal.
This whitetail is also a measure of my maturity as a bow hunter. The guys who are truly serious about their vision quest would have likely climbed down at dark without having sent an arrow—or maybe even ending the season with a buck tag unfilled.
Intensity to achieve this level of bow hunting intensity has slipped away over the last several years. There is no room left on the man cave walls for another deer mount. The prospect of spending several hundred dollars for a trophy mount that would garner $50 at the widow Peck’s estate sale in a few short years is not a judicious appropriation of funds.
If some critter with “outside the ears” horns stumbles into easy range, I’ll shoot. If this doesn’t happen, that’s OK.
There is no better place to be during peak rut than out in the deer woods. This adventure never fails to bring a surprise or two.
Regardless, the possibilities of what could happen out there with the full moon reigning over the night sky on Halloween 2020 simply can’t be missed.
One thing for sure: If you don’t go, you’ll never know.