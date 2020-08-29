Several of Wisconsin’s annual hunting seasons kick off Tuesday for migratory game birds.
Facial covering is advisable but not required for concealment rather than COVID-19 reasons. There will be no virtual fans. Social distancing is required—just has it always has been—for safety.
Mourning doves, teal and Canada geese will all be fair game with conditions and regulations similar to last year. A special goose permit is required in addition to federal and state waterfowl stamps. HIP registration is required for hunting geese or teal, but there is no mention of HIP requirements in DNR press releases for folks hunting doves.
“HIP” stands for harvest information program, which is used in tracking things like hunter participation and success. This is not to be confused with HIPAA laws which prohibit unauthorized mention of medical information like “Neighbor Bob Jones has the bat disease.”
A hunting license is required for any person age 16 or older. You can bet game wardens will be working on opening day.
Conditions for Americans are pegging out the “crazy” needle this year. But for these three migratory gamebird hunting activities, conditions in the natural world are similar this year regarding bird numbers and general hunting conditions.
The teal prospect locally is a notable exception. Bag limit is six teal daily, with the season running through Sept. 9. Shooting hours are from sunrise to sunset. Teal love to congregate in shallow, quiet waters like sheet water in flooded fields.
There was an abundance of habitat for these small migrants last year. But in 2020, extremely dry conditions will goad these little ducks into pushing on until they find what they are looking for.
Dry conditions don’t affect the Canada goose outlook one bit in southern Wisconsin.
An overwhelming number of geese will be harvested in the special early season that runs through Sept. 15. There is a liberal bag limit of five geese daily.
There are five species of Canada geese. Tiny Ross and Hutchinson species aren’t much larger than a domestic mallard duck. Most geese harvested in Wisconsin are Branta canadensis maxima—the average Canada goose.
There are considerable numbers of BrantaCanadensis maximus—the giant Canada goose—locally in a sub-species commonly known as the Rock Prairie flock.
Regardless of species, the webfeet with a black neck and white cheek patch are Canada geese. They are NOT Canadian geese. Canada geese that will be migrating south from Canada over the next couple months are still called Canada geese, eh?
Although Canada geese require water for nesting and loafing habitat, the best chances for bagging a couple are hunting in fields. Scouting trips prior to the Tuesday opening should be made to fields with shortly cropped grass that have 18 strategically placed pennants and people wearing obnoxious clothes tooling around in golf carts.
Unfortunately, these fields have essentially refuge status. The most revered refuge is called the “19th hole” where idlers gather to enjoy adult beverages.
Scouting is of considerably greater importance for those seeking mourning doves. The bag limit on these little feathered rockets is 15 daily, with possession limit three times the daily bag. Dove season runs through Nov. 29.
Sunflower fields are dove magnets. The DNR has 14 managed fields on public hunting grounds in Rock County and one in Green County, planted on about 83 total acres. GPS coordinates and other details on these hunting spots can be found on the DNR’s Hunt Wild mobile app or downloaded on their Fields, Forests & Lands Interactive Gamebird Hunting Tool (FFLIGT).
The shiny object that will help you locate these hunting opportunities is of considerably less value than a good pair of binoculars and a little road trip in assessing the appeal of a particular sunflower field for migrating doves.