Our western border has been removed as a fishing option since ice-out in mid-March with flood conditions likely to persist on the Mississippi until at least June.

A lifetime of fishing the Immortal River has taught that flooding recedes quicker on every river pool headed north, providing more edges to corral fish and better water clarity when current stops flowing through trees of mid-river islands.

This logic prompted a trip to Trempeleau last week where Lock and Dam 6 heads west from the Wisconsin River bank at essentially the middle of town. A few years ago, the Corps of Engineers built a beautiful boat launch just downstream from the dam.

The immaculate courtesy docks beside the launch slabs were clearly visible just 60 yards out in the Mississippi beyond the flooded shoreline. Fortunately, there is a usable launch just a quarter mile upstream. Fishing pool 7 required launching on pool 6 and locking through the dam.

This process didn’t take long due to little boat traffic on the Mississippi and the fact that a drop of only 10 inches instead of the usual five feet was the difference between upstream and downstream passage.

A homegrown hunch instead of scientific data has convinced me President Rutherford B. Hayes set the stage for high-water conditions we are seeing in rivers across Wisconsin this summer. He signed a bill authorizing maintenance of a 4½-foot channel on the Mississippi shortly after taking office in 1878.

The stage for the slow-moving 21st century disaster we are experiencing on Wisconsin rivers this summer was actually set in motion by the previous evil Republican president, U.S. Grant, who authorized stocking carp in waters across America as a food source for westward bound pioneers.

Hayes was goaded into channel maintenance legislation by lobbying river boat captains who whined that they couldn’t compete with the new transcontinental railroad.

Cutting to the chase for kids who don’t have teachers that can make U.S. history come alive, maintaining a navigation channel on the Mississippi and farming practices have created so much siltation in sloughs and backwaters that the Mississippi is forced across the flood plain. This also impacts other rivers that dump into the Mississippi.

Essentially, America’s plumbing here in the heartland is backed up.

Simple river fishermen are often tormented with profound thoughts and conspiracy theories while looking for distinct current breaks, edges and better water clarity key to hooking up in this Year of the Flood.

Fishing buddy Tom Clearman and I found these conditions on the far west side of the Mississippi last week below a spillway that allows the river to continue south when wide-open dam gates aren’t enough to contain the most powerful force in nature.

Baitfish were busting the surface in a backeddy by the spillway wall, with a pile of hungry bass chasing them into flight.

Every lure we threw at these bass caught fish. But a B-Fish-N Tackle “sassafras” pattern Pulse-R paddletail on a pyrokeet pattern 3/16-ounce Precision jighead found bass lips instead of bottom structure on almost every cast.

School will be out for the summer in just a couple weeks, freeing America’s youth with the opportunity to text each other in the great outdoors.

Too bad their social media distraction won’t ignite a spontaneous flash mob to demand removal of every Rutherford B. Hayes statue in Rock County.

Don’t waste time Googling the quote “those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.”