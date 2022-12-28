Two wrestlers from Janesville Parker advanced to the semifinals in their weight class in the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.
At 160 pounds, Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg (17-0) will compete in a semifinal match Thursday. Brandenburg recorded four pins in the first rounds against Jack Albert of Nicolet (1:22), Xavier Parton of Amery (1:06), Jose Cardenas of Harvard (1:03) and Maddox Goebel of Darlington-Blackhawk (0:59).
In the 170 pound bracket, Brandenburg’s teammate Elija Thurman (13-1) also reached the semifinals.
He defeated Christian Cendejaz of Wauconda in a 13-5 major decision. In the next round, Thurman pinned Sedrick Hay of Brown Deer at 5:02, then in the quarterfinals, Thurman pinned Madison Memorial’s Anthony Watters at 2:00.
Beau Allison of Edgerton will join Thurman in the 170-pound semifinals to join a group of three more Gazette coverage area wrestlers in the tournament’s semifinals.
Allison (15-6) pinned Xaveous Ford of Dundee Crown 2:58 in his first match. Next, he defeated New Trier’s Will Morrison in a 4-3 decision. In his last match of the night, Allison beat Hunter Williams of Waukesha North in a sudden victory 9-7.
At 126 pounds, Delavan-Darien’s Christopher Karbash will wrestle in a semifinal match Thursday. With an 18-4 record, Karbash reached the semifinals with four pins Wednesday. He pinned Poynette’s Dakota Powers (0:33), Janesville Craig’s Lucian Getchell (1:06) and Horicon’s Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (0:53).
Beloit Turner’s Justin Teague (21-1) is advancing to semifinals at 138 pounds. Teague pinned two wrestlers in the first two rounds of the tournament, Yassin Altzemkour of New Trier at 2:00 and Traysen Thomason of Whitewater at 1:09.
