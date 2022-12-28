01STOCK_WRESTLING
Two wrestlers from Janesville Parker advanced to the semifinals in their weight class in the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.

At 160 pounds, Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg (17-0) will compete in a semifinal match Thursday. Brandenburg recorded four pins in the first rounds against Jack Albert of Nicolet (1:22), Xavier Parton of Amery (1:06), Jose Cardenas of Harvard (1:03) and Maddox Goebel of Darlington-Blackhawk (0:59).

