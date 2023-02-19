Milton's Aiden Slama, Matt Haldiman, Tyson Peach, Royce Nilo and Aeoden Sinclair will each compete in the WIAA state boys wrestling tournament after they secured sectional championships in Burlington on Saturday.
Madi Peach will also represent Milton at 114 pounds in the first-ever girls individual wrestling state tournament.
Slama (34-4) won his championship at 120 pounds in a 5-3 decision over Hudson Halter of Waterford. Slama rode a 3-1 lead into the second period after recording an escape and takedown. Up 4-3 in the third, Slama recorded an escape with four seconds left in the match to cushion his lead and win the match.
Haldiman (20-1) beat Adam Whittier of Mukwonago at 126 pounds, building a 5-0 lead in the first period with a takedown and three-point near fall. Up 11-3 in the third, he pinned Whittier at 5:42.
Tyson Peach (47-1) won the 132-pound class over Union Grove's Cole Dummer. Peach scored on a takedown in the first period and entered the second with a 2-1 lead. An escape in the second and a scoreless third period led to Peach's 3-1 win.
At 145 pounds, Nilo (42-4) defeated Corbin Ramos of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in a 6-5 decision. Nilo scored on two takedowns in the first, finishing the period with a 4-2 lead. In the second, Nilo recorded an escape but Ramos tied the match 5-5 after scoring on an early escape and on a takedown. With 52 seconds remaining, Nilo scored on an escape and won.
Sinclair (41-0) won a 13-7 decision against Ryan Mazer of Mukwonago at 220 pounds. Sinclair recorded six takedowns in the championship match.
Brandenburg advances to state again
Janesville Parker's Cayden Brandenburg (48-3) won the sectional championship at 160 pounds.
Brandenburg faced off against Ryan Mazer of Mukwonago in the first-place match. The Viking showed his talent on the mat, recording five takedowns and two three-point near falls to build a 17-2 lead in the third. He won by technical fall at 5:28. The win gave Brandenburg his second consecutive sectional title.
"He wrestled great today and he dominated all three of his matches," said Parker coach Shane Fleming. "Last year he got the experience of going to state; now this year it is time to get on the podium."
Parker's Eli Thurman (40-7) and Cody Slater (36-13) placed third in the 170 and 182 classes, respectively. Mason Rooney (36-17) placed fourth at 106 pounds. Thurman and Slater each won matches, but none of the three will be moving on to state competition.
"It’s always an emotional day at sectionals," Fleming said. "Kids' seasons are ending after a long season of hard work. Eli Thurman at 170 and Cody Slater at 182 both won matches that they were losing. So you are on a high, then the wrong kid wins the championship match so you don’t get a chance to wrestle back. Then you’re back to the low."
Clausen, Butitta win sectional chips
Badger's Logan Clausen (42-1) defeated Burlington's Evan Gill in the championship match at 106 pounds. It didn't take long for Clausen to secure his championship, pinning Gill at 1:30 in the first period.
At 170 pounds, Badger's Santino Butitta (31-4) beat Fort Atkinson's Aiden Worden in the championship round. Both wrestlers failed to score in the first, but Butitta held strong and left the second period with a 3-0 lead with an escape and takedown.
In the third, Butitta kept rolling and earned six more points with two takedowns and two points from penalties. Butitta won in a 9-2 decision.
Elks' Zoellner places second, advances
Elkhorn's Braden Zoellner (39-6) took second place at 195 pounds. In the second-place match, Zoellner defeated Mitch Norvalls of Wilmont Union in a 12-5 decision.
At 160 pounds, Elkhorn's Brice Bradley (16-15) place fourth. Nathaniel Langdon (31-15) also placed fourth at 285 pounds.
Craig wrestlers take third and fourth
Janesville Craig's Isaiah Gibbs (23-12) took third place at 113 pounds. In the third-place match, he defeated Alex Donkor of Kenosha Tremper with a quick pin at 1:07.
Landon Colson (32-14) took third place at 138 pounds. He secured his placing with a pin at 1:57 against Mukwonago's Blake Roberts seconds before the first period ended.
At 132 pounds, Caleb Weir (9-9) finished fourth for the Cougars.
Peach, three Badgers win titles in girls competition
Milton's Madi Peach won the girls sectional championship at 114 pounds, beating Margaret Gillmore of Westosha Central in a 21-5 major decision.
Badger's Carley Ceshker (126), Cameran Jansen (145) and Ella Creighton (185) also won sectional championships in their weight classes.
Girls state preliminary matches and state prelims in boys Division 1 competition will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
WIAA DIVISION 1 INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL WINNERS
106—Logan Clausen (Badger) 42-1. 113—Brian Whipple (Mukwonago) 42-11. 120—Aiden Slama (Milton) 34-4. 126—Matt Haldiman (Milton) 20-1. 132—Tyson Peach (Milton) 47-1. 138—Sullivan Ramos (Kenosha Indian Trail) 47-5. 145—Royce Nilo (Milton) 42-4. 152—Joel Sullivan (Wilmot Union) 19-2.
160—Cayden Brandenburg (Janesville Parker) 48-3. 170—Santino Butitta (Badger) 31-4. 182—Travis Moore (Union Grove) 42-5. 195—Thomas Reilly (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther). 220—Aeoden Sinclair (Milton) 41-0. 285—Grant Stromberg (Mukwonago) 48-8.