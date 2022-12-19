Sam Schwengels and Wesley Egan of Parkview/Albany won their respective weight classes at the Mount Horeb Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
Schwengels’ victory at 182 and Egan’s win at 220 also spearheaded a third-place team finish at the event. Wyatt Egan at 195 and Slater Valley at 106 contributed second-place finishes, while Danny Finley took third at 120 pounds.
Whitewater also had a weight division champion in Mount Horeb with Connor Friend winning the 132-pound bracket. C.J. Tomomitsu and Victor Hernandez were second and third at 126 for the Whippets, who finished fourth in the team standings.
Brodhead/Juda took sixth as a team, led by a second-place finish from Marcus McIntyre at 145 and thirds from Joe Lohmar at 138 and Jameson Wallin at 132.
Fond du Lac Invite
Danny Heiser’s runner-up finish at 138 points was the highlight of Evansville’s showing on Saturday at Fond du Lac High.
Heiser won three matches by pinfall en route to the championship match against Kellan Aure of Menomonie. Each had an escape, takedown and stalling point in the first period, and both scored on a reversal in the second. Again, Heiser and Aure both had reversals in the third, but Aure scored on an escape in the dying seconds of the match to win an 8-7 decision.
The Blue Devils scored 101 team points to take ninth out of 25 teams at the invite.
Bill McCreary Invite
Beloit Turner rolled to a 5-0 record in duals at a home invitational Saturday.
The Trojans wins were by 52-26 over Shoreland Lutheran, 42-32 over Fort Atkinson, 66-15 over Beloit Memorial, 72-0 over Columbus and 54-9 over an unattached team.
Turner had five wrestlers go 5-0: Brayden Ward (120), Zack Ries (132), Carlos Ramirez (160/170), Kooper Huffman (182/195), Anthony Hamilton (285). Ries and Huffman posted four pins as did Elijah Deuer, who went 4-1, wrestling at 152 and 160.
Hamilton had three pins along with Hunter Griinke, who was 3-2 at 195 and 220.
