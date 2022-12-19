01STOCK_WRESTLING
Sam Schwengels and Wesley Egan of Parkview/Albany won their respective weight classes at the Mount Horeb Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

Schwengels’ victory at 182 and Egan’s win at 220 also spearheaded a third-place team finish at the event. Wyatt Egan at 195 and Slater Valley at 106 contributed second-place finishes, while Danny Finley took third at 120 pounds.

