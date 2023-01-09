Parkview/Albany finished a strong third in a rugged 16-team Polo Invitational in Polo, Illinois.
Oregon was first with 196 points. Richmond-Burton High of Illinois was second with 165 and Parkview/Albany third with 153.5.
The Vikings collected a pair of individual titles from Sam Schwengels (182) and Wesley Egan (220).
Schwengels (21-0) continued his terrific season with three straight wins, including a pin of Genoa-Kingston’s Julian Torres (19-8) in 1:29 in the finals. Egan (18-1) also was 3-0, pinning Oregon’s Jonathon Alaniz in 1:24 in the finals.
Wyatt Egan was second at 195, and Parkview/Albany got thirds from Slater Valley (106), Danny Finley (120) and Nicolas Zamora (152); fourths from Blake Finley (113) and Ian Suer (138); and a fifth from Sean Morales (170).
Parkview/Albany was coming off three wins in a quadrangular at Horicon. The Vikings defeated host Horicon 46-28, Hustisford 66-15 and Palmyra-Eagle 70-0.
TOP PARKVIEW/ALBANY FINISHERS
106—Slater Valley, 20-3, third place.
113—Blake Finley, 4-5, fourth place.
120—Danny Finley, 16-5, third place.
138—Ian Suer, 17-5, fourth place.
152—Nicolas Zamora, 7-3, third place.
170—Sean Morales, 2-3, fifth place.
182—Sam Schwengels, 21-0, first place.
195—Wyatt Egan, 9-2, second place.
220—Wesley Egan, 18-1, first place.
Lancaster Invitational—Brodhead-Juda placed sixth in the seven-team meet won by Sparta (196 points). Lancaster (185) was runner-up. The Cardinals finished with 128.5 points.
Marcus McIntyre (20-2) gave Brodhead-Juda its lone title at 145 pounds. He had two pins, a technical fall and an 11-1 major decision over Devin Tydrich of Lancaster in his final match.
The Cardinals collected a second from Joe Lohmar (138), thirds from Karson Miller (170) and CJ Streuly, a fourth from Emmitt Allen (220), fifths from Jameson Wallin (132), Charlie Weis (160) and Clayton Elliott (182) and a sixth from Chase Wilhite (195).
TOP BRODHEAD/JUDA FINISHERS
132—Jameson Wallin, 13-8, fifth place.
138—Joe Lohmar, 18-4, second place.
145—Marcus McIntyre, 20-2, first place.
160—Charlie Weis, 3-15, fifth place.
170—Karson Miller, 9-12, third place.
182—Clayton Elliott, 14-7, fifth place.
195—CJ Streuly, 10-6, third place.
220—Emmitt Allen, 15-7, fourth place.
Girls wrestling: Lancer Invitational—Beloit Turner’s D Terrell won three straight matches by pins and took first place in the 143-155 division of the meet held at Brookfield Central.
Terrell pinned Kristiona Stoddard of Martin Luther in 3:37 in the quarterfinals. She also pinned Radwa Farghali of Peshtigo in the semifinals (3:36) and Brooke Shelley of Muskego in the finals (5:14).
Badger’s Cameron Jansen claimed the top spot in the 133-145 division. In the first-place match, Jansen defeated Muskego’s Olivia Chavez in a 6-1 decision.
Muskego won the team title in the 30-team event with 121 points. Badger placed second with 80 points. Turner was sixth with 60.5.
TOP AREA FINISHERS
91-101—Aaliya Herrera (B), third place; Bailynn Dunham (BT), fifth place.
108-117—Alexia Anya (B), seventh place.
115-123—Maddy Lucero (BT), seventh place.
116-121—Emily Wyss (BT), seventh place.
125-132—Sydney Andrews (BT), fourth place; Kylie Pack (B), sixth place.
128-140—Ila Keyzer (B), sixth place.
133-145—Cameron Jansen (B), first place.
143-155—D Terrell (BT), first place; Aleksa Salter (B), sixth place.
149-161—Haleigh Winke (BT), sixth place.
162-185—Ava Kundtson (BT), fourth place.
173-188—Ella Creighton (B), second place.