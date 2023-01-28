Janesville Parker went 3-2 in five at the Pirate Duals in Pewaukee on Saturday. They lost their two team duals to Ashwaubenon and the host Pewaukee by a combined nine team points.
The Vikings led the Jaguars 36-35 headed into an 182-pound match between Parker's Cody Slater and Ashwaubenon's Easton Hockers, who took an 11-1 major decision to lift his team to a 39-36 victory.
Against Pewaukee, Parker built a 33-18 lead through 10 weight classes, but a forfeit sandwiched by a pair of pins put the Pirates up 36-33 with a 160-pound match between Cayden Brandenburg and Caleb Cady, who handed Brandenburg a rare defeat with a 4-1 decision to seal the dual for the Pirates.
Three Parker wrestlers went 5-0 Saturday (including forfeits): Carter Wesley, Jackson Kent and Shawn Sobczak, who had three wins at 132 pounds and one at 138.
PIRATE DUALS
JANESVILLE PARKER RESULTS
ASHWAUBENON 39, PARKER 36
195—Carter Wesley (JP) over Trent Velicer (A) (Fall 0:56) 220—Jackson Kent (JP) over Andrew Krull (A) (Fall 0:31) 285—Troy Dietzler (A) over Dean Harilal (JP) (Fall 0:27) 106—Mason Rooney (JP) over Logan Bowers (A) (Fall 0:54) 113—Noah Egandrury (A) over Addison Friedrichs (JP) (TF 15-0 2:32) 120—Nathaniel Peters (JP) over Carter Bona (A) (Dec 14-11) 126—Owen Bowers (A) over Madex Norman (JP) (Fall 0:43).
132—Shawn Sobczak (JP) over Parker Malvitz (A) (Fall 1:43) 138— Jonah Leisgang (A) over Ian Straight (JP) (Fall 0:35) 145—Kolby Hockers (A) by forfeit 152—Nathan Barlament (A) over Gray Dyaln (JP) (Fall 1:13) 160—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) by forfeit 170—Elija Thurman (JP) over Jacob Mc Vane (A) (Dec 5-4) 182—Easton Hockers (A) over Cody Slater (JP) (MD 11-1).
PARKER 45, BROOKFIELD EAST 36
285—Harilal (JP) over Giovanni Gillespie (BE) (Dec 8-6) 106—Rooney (JP) by forfeit 113—Friedrichs (JP) by forfeit 120—Chase Desmore (BE) by forfeit 126—Daniel Sayas (BE) over Norman (JP) (Fall 1:36) 132—Sobczak (JP) by forfeit 138—Raed Soudah (BE) by forfeit.
145—Nathan Meyers (BE) by forfeit 152—Brett Skaug (BE) over Dyaln (JP) (Fall 1:19) 160—Brandenburg (JP) over David Sayas (BE) (Fall 5:50) 170—Thurman (JP) by forfeit 182—Johnny Botsch (BE) by forfeit 195—Wesley (JP) by forfeit 220—Kent (JP) over Dominic Pintarro (BE) (Fall 0:43).
PARKER 57, MADISON MEMORIAL 12
220—Kent (JP) by forfeit 285—Harilal (JP) by forfeit 106—Rooney (JP) by forfeit 113—Friedrichs (JP) by forfeit 120—Peters (JP) by forfeit 126—Double forfeit 132—Travion Flowers (MM) over Norman (JP) (Fall 1:07).
138—Sobczak (JP) over Cashes Bufford (MM) (Dec 11-8) 145—Double forfeit 152—Dyaln (JP) over Johan Cumbajin (MM) (Fall 3:50) 160—Brandenburg (JP) over Bryce Belshaw (MM) (Fall 1:36) 170—Thurman (JP) over Anthony Watters (MM) (Fall 1:40) 182—Brock Weiler (MM) by forfeit 195—Wesley (JP) over Hayden Perenich (MM) (Fall 1:28).
PARKER 54, MENOMONEE FALLS 29
182—Slater (JP) by forfeit 195—Wesley (JP) over Josh Francis (MF) (Fall 2:42) 220—Kent (JP) by forfeit 285—Harilal (JP) by forfeit 106—Declan Reigstad (MF) over Rooney (JP) (Fall 3:32) 113—Friedrichs (JP) over Izabella Evitch (MF) (Fall 5:40) 120—Nathaniel Taylor (MF) over Peters (JP) (TF 18-2 5:56).
126—Norman (JP) over Samuel Strangfeld (MF) (Fall 1:18) 132—Sobczak (JP) by forfeit 138—Carsten Reese (MF) over Straight (JP) (Fall 3:10) 145—CJ Spence (MF) by forfeit 152—Tyler Wallinger (MF) over Dyaln (JP) (Fall 5:35) 160—Brandenburg (JP) over Clayton Langer (MF) (Fall 0:40) 170—Thurman (JP) by forfeit.
PEWAUKEE 39, PARKER 33
170—Bryce Weinandt (P) over Thurman (JP) (Fall 5:56) 182—Peyton Bruner (P) over Slater (JP) (Dec 5-3) 195—Wesley (JP) over Brayden Mikelonis (P) (Fall 2:24) 220—Kent (JP) over Parker Mikelonis (P) (Fall 0:30) 285—Harilal (JP) over Henry Gaschler (P) (Fall 1:13) 106—Henry Gaschler (P) over Rooney (JP) (Dec 7-1) 113—Dylan Boel (P) over Friedrichs (JP) (Fall 0:40)
120—Peters (JP) over Gabriel Smith-Guadalupe (P) (Fall 1:08) 126—Norman (JP) over Brody Seese (P) (Dec 6-4) 132—Sobczak (JP) over Deegan Depcik (P) (Fall 0:13) 138—Tyler Majeskie (P) over Straight (JP) (Fall 4:42) 145—Jacob Bruner (P) by forfeit 152—Konnor Tubin (P) over Dyaln (JP) (Fall 0:29) 160—Caleb Cady (P) over Brandenburg (JP) (Dec 4-1).
- Deerfield Scramble—Wyatt Egan of Albany/Parkview won the 182-pound championship in Saturday's scramble.
Stoughton had two individual champions and won the team title with 489 points. The Vikings fielded a partial roster that scored 238 team points. In addition to Egan's win, Slater Valley took third place at 106 pounds for Albany/Parkview.
Two Brohead/Juda wrestlers reached the championship match in their weight class and took second, Marcus McIntyre at 145 pounds and CJ Streuly at 195. The Cardinals' partial roster finished with 287 team points.
DEERFIELD SCRAMBLE
TEAM SCORES
Stoughton 489, Random Lake 470, Menasha 466, Waterloo 445, Poynette 436, Jefferson 433, De Soto 363, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 353, Monona Grove/McFarland 332, Lake Mills 326, Madison La Follette 297, Brodhead/Juda 287, Sun Prairie East/West 283, Deerfield 268, Kewaunee 259, Kenosha Christian Life 253, Albany/Parkview 238, Waukesha South 225, Milwaukee Bradley Tech co-op 212.
- Pulaski Invitational—Elkhorn's Braden Zoellner won three decisions, one a major, to win the 195-pound bracket in Pulaski on Saturday.
Nathaniel Langdon also wrestled through the consolation bracket at 285 pounds and won a fifth-place match for the Elks.
Kaukauna easily won the team title with 275.5 points with four weight class championships and three runners-up.
PULASKI INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES
Kaukauna 275.5, Luxemburg-Casco 198.5, Bay Port 180.5, Freedom 178, Pulaski 159, Coleman 156, Hortonville 115.5, Seymour 77, Denmark 76, Port Washington 73.5, Elkhorn 51, New London 44.5, Peshtigo 44, Oconto Falls 42, Antigo 39, West De Pere 18.
- Terry Conklin Duals—Lodi swept through a five-team duals meet it hosted Saturday morning.
Evansville went 2-3 to finish fourth in the round-robin event. Danny Heiser won all five of his matches at 132 pounds, the Blue Devils' only undefeated wrestler on the day.
TERRY CONKLIN DUALS
At Lodi
Lodi 5-0, West Salem/Bangor 4-1, St. Croix Central 3-2, Evansville 2-3, De Pere 1-4, Kenosha Indian Trail 0-5