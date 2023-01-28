01STOCK_WRESTLING
Buy Now

Janesville Parker went 3-2 in five at the Pirate Duals in Pewaukee on Saturday. They lost their two team duals to Ashwaubenon and the host Pewaukee by a combined nine team points.

The Vikings led the Jaguars 36-35 headed into an 182-pound match between Parker's Cody Slater and Ashwaubenon's Easton Hockers, who took an 11-1 major decision to lift his team to a 39-36 victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you