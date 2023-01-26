01STOCK_WRESTLING
Two losses by pinfall weren’t enough to faze Delavan-Darien in its 39-36 win over Westosha Central on Thursday.

Down 12-0, the Comets pulled out three straight wins with pins from Jacob Dutton (145), John Fusco (152) and a 9-3 won decision from Nathan Huff (160).

