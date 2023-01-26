Two losses by pinfall weren’t enough to faze Delavan-Darien in its 39-36 win over Westosha Central on Thursday.
Down 12-0, the Comets pulled out three straight wins with pins from Jacob Dutton (145), John Fusco (152) and a 9-3 won decision from Nathan Huff (160).
After a Falcons’ pin, Delavan-Darien rebounded with a won 5-2 decision from Brody Nichols (182).
A forfeit at 195 gave Westosha Central six points, then the Comets’ 220-pounder Dylan Beighton pinned the Falcons’ Garrett Zagame in 3:45.
Down 36-27 after the Comets’ forfeited at 113, Delavan-Darien wrestlers pinned two Falcons in a row to win the meet.
At 120 pounds, Tavier Moronez pinned Westosha Central’s Ronan Bacle at 4:36 to bring the score to 36-33. At 126, the Comets’ Christopher Karbash won the meet for Delavan-Darien with his pin over Gunnar Peterson at 1:00.
On Feb. 4, the Comets will wrestle at Elkhorn in the Southern Lakes Conference tournament.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 39, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 36
132—Chet Pelli (WC) over Jacob Huff (DD) (Fall 2:54). 138—Joseph Canvin (WC) over Joe Ketterhagen (DD) (Fall 2:59). 145—Jacob Dutton (DD) over Seth Scheele (WC) (Fall 1:50). 152—John Fusco (DD) over Andrew Biehn (WC) (Fall 2:42). 160—Nathan Huff (DD) over Lucas Sandrik (WC) (Dec 9-3). 170—Elijah Conejo (WC) over Fernando Echeveria (DD) (Fall 4:54). 182—Brody Nichols (DD) over Brandon Beauford (WC) (Dec 5-2).
195—Landon Mathis (WC) receives forfeit. 220—Dylan Beighton (DD) over Garrett Zagame (WC) (Fall 3:45). 285—Mason McNeill (WC) over Kaden Lofy (DD) (Fall 5:52). 106—Kevin Vaughn (DD) over Natalia Bishop (WC) (Dec 7-6). 113—Margaret Gillmore (WC) receives forfeit. 120—Tavier Moronez (DD) over Ronan Bacle (WC) (Fall 4:36). 126—Christopher Karbash (DD) over Gunnar Peterson (WC) (Fall 1:00).
Union Grove 45, Elkhorn 33—The Elks forfeited four matches in their wrestling loss on Thursday.
Before surrendering 24 points at 220, 106, 113 and 120, Elkhorn led 27-18.
Elkhorn’s Mason Markham (138), Leo Huerta (152), Brice Bradley (160) and Braden Zoellner (195) recorded pins. Leo Huerta won a 10-5 decision at 152 pounds for the Elks.
Nathaniel Langdon, Elkhorn’s 285-pound wrestler pinned Union Grove’s Austin Waldal.
After its forfeit, the Elks lost their last match in a 16-10 decision at 126 pounds.