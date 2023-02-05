Three Janesville Parker wrestlers claimed Big Eight Conference championships Saturday in Sun Prairie.
Cayden Brandenburg, Elija Thurman and Carter Wesley won their weight classes, and the Vikings finished second with 228 points.
With a 44-3 record this season, Brandenburg wrestled his way to the top of the 160-pound weight class. In the championship round, Brandenburg pinned Sun Prairie's Benji Gore at 1:19.
In the 170-pound class, Thurman (37-5) won after pinning Madison Memorial's Anthony Watters at 2:33.
Wesley (38-8) won the 195-pound class in a hard-fought match against Sun Prairie's Jaxon Johnson. Seconds before the end of the second round, Wesley pinned Johnson at 3:50.
"Carter Wesley at 195 was very impressive beating the Sun Prairie kid in the finals who beat him early in the season," Parker coach Shane Fleming said.
Nathaniel Peters (120), Shawn Sobczak (132) and Jackson Kent (220) each placed second in their weight classes. At 285 pounds, Parker's Dean Harilal finished third.
The Vikings took second place even after forfeiting three classes. Sun Prairie won the tournament with 263 points.
After their impressive performance, the Vikings will now head to regionals with the hope of having some wrestlers making a run to the state tournament.
Cougars' Colson takes top spot
In the 138-pound class, Janesville Craig's Landon Colson completed his season goal and won his weight class.
In the championship round, Colson (28-11) defeated Sun Prairie's Dylan Muehlenberg in a 9-6 decision.
"One of (Colson's) goals from the beginning of the season was to be a conference champ, and he accomplished that by pretty much dominating his competition all day," Craig coach Jason Vogt said.
With a 7-12 record, Craig's Maverick Hughes claimed second place in the 106-pound class.
"(Hughes) was seeded in last place and wrestled the best I've seen him wrestle all year to upset the Verona wrestler (Tayvion Howard) who had beaten him earlier this year," Vogt said.
Isaiah Gibbs (113) and Aidyn Tucker (120) each placed third in their weight classes.
As a team, the Cougars scored 152 points and finished in fifth place. Craig placed five points behind Madison East and 3.5 behind Middleton.
"As a team I thought we wrestled great and showed a lot of heart," Vogt said. "We had the second-place spot the first couple rounds, but with only 10 wrestlers out of 14 wrestling, we were unable to hold on and ended up in fifth."
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM RESULTS
Sun Prairie 263, Janesville Parker 228, Madison East 157, Middleton 155.5, Janesville Craig 152, Verona Area 132, Beloit Memorial 126, Madison Memorial 111, Madison La Follette 97.5, Madison West 39.
CHAMPIONS AND TOP JANESVILLE FINISHERS WITH SEASON RECORDS
106—1. Miguel Martinez (BM) 20-8; 2. Maverick Hughes (JC) 7-12. 113—1. Daniel Jimenez (MLF) 18-3; 3. Isaiah Gibbs (JC) 19-10. 120—1. Christopher Anderson (SP) 23-1; 2. Nathaniel Peters (JP) 31-8. 126—1. Irie Jackson (MLF) 33-6. 132—1. Parker Olson (SP) 41-4; 2. Shawn Sobczak (JP) 34-6. 138—1. Landon Colson (JC) 28-11. 145—1. Mikel Myadze (ME) 24-2; 5. Cooper Measner (JC) 9-13.
152—1. Damiano Cappellini (MW) 20-5; 4. Braden Punzel (JC) 21-18. 160—1. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 44-3. 170—1. Elija Thurman (JP) 37-5. 182—1. Bryce Falk (M) 36-9; 3. Cody Slater (JP). 195—1. Carter Wesley (JP) 38-8. 220—1. Isaiah Horan (SP) 41-4; 2. Jackson Kent (JP) 32-10. 285—1. Jackson Mankowski (MLF) 41-2; 3. Dean Harilal (JP) 25-19.