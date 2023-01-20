Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig both earned Big Eight dual meet victories over Beloit Memorial on Thursday at Craig High School.
The Vikings beat the Purple Knights 66-18, while the Cougars won 51-27. The two Janesville teams had already had their Big Eight dual on Jan. 4.
Parker’s matches with Beloit started at 182 pounds, and the Vikings won the first five of the night to set the tone. Cody Slater got things started for Parker by pinning Beloit’s Sylon Southall at 2:55.
After Slater’s pin, Parker rolled. Every match the Vikings won was by pin. During the meet, Parker’s Carter Wesley, Jackson Kent, Dean Harilal, Mason Rooney, Shawn Sobczak, Ian Straight Avery Keller and Cayden Brandenburg recorded pins.
“We rebounded for the two losses we had last weekend with an outstanding team effort,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “Every win was by pin (and) we can’t ask for much more than that.”
On Tuesday, Parker will wrestle in a quadrangular meet against Sun Prairie, Madison Memorial and Madison East. The team that goes defeated wins the Big Eight Conference.
On Thursday, the Cougars started off on the right foot against Beloit win a pin in their first match. Craig’s Dante Albrecht pinned his opponent at 4:33 and gave Craig a 6-0 lead.
After falling behind with some lost matches, Craig’s 113-pounder Isaiah Gibbs brought the Cougars back. Against Beloit’s Miguel Martinez, Gibbs battled and won the match with a 5-3 decision.
“That was huge for him,” said Craig coach Jason Vogt. “He really stepped up at the end of the season, right when he’s supposed to.”
After a couple of more losses, Beloit led 21-15. Craig’s Caleb Wier stepped up and defeated Beloit’s Andres Mora at 132 pounds.
“(Wier) went out there, hit a nice roll in the first period and caught the guy off guard,” Vogt said. “He pinned him in 1:31. It was was pretty nice from a kid that’s just still learning how to wrestle.”
The Cougars went on to win their next five matches, securing their 51-27 victory.
On Tuesday, Craig will face off against Madison West at home.
JANESVILLE PARKER 66, BELOIT MEMORIAL 18
182—Cody Slater (JP) over Sylon Southall (BM) (Fall 2:55). 195—Carter Wesley (JP) over Adrian Gonzalez (BM) (Fall 2:00). 220—Jackson Kent (JP) over Quinton Conner (BM) (Fall 0:57). 285—Dean Harilal (JP) over Kadler Dahiti (BM) (Fall 5:16). 106—Mason Rooney (JP) over Alex Thiering (BM) (Fall 5:03). 113—Miguel Martinez (BM) over Addison Friedrichs (JP) (Fall 5:52). 120—Nathaniel Peters (JP) by forfeit.
126—Owen West (BM) over Madex Norman (JP) (Fall 1:21). 132—Shawn Sobczak (JP) over Andres Mora (BM) (Fall 1:36). 138—Ian Straight (JP) over Elisha Evens (BM) (Fall 3:48). 145—Avery Keller (JP) over Edwin Bello-Mercado (BM) (Fall 1:55). 152—Jimmy Stagg (BM) over Gray Dyaln (JP) (Fall 1:38). 160—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) over Joshua Perez (BM) (Fall 1:31). 170—Carson Jacobson (JP) by forfeit.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 51, BELOIT MEMORIAL 27
195—Dante Albrecht (JC) over Adrian Gonzalez (BM) (Fall 4:33). 220—Quinton Conner (BM) over Austin Brantmeier (JC) (Dec 6-0). 285—Kadler Dahiti (BM) by forfeit. 106—Alex Thiering (BM) over Maverick Hughes (JC) (Fall 1:59). 113—Isaiah Gibbs (JC) over Miguel Martinez (BM) (Dec 5-3). 120—Aidyn Tucker (JC) by forfeit. 126—Owen West (BM) by forfeit. 132—Caleb Wier (JC) over Andres Mora (BM) (Fall 1:31).
138—Landon Colson (JC) over Elisha Evens (BM) (Fall 1:14). 145—Gage Romack (JC) over Edwin Bello-Mercado (BM) (Fall 3:28). 152—Braden Punzel (JC) over Jimmy Stagg (BM) (Fall 2:21). 160—Samuel Piper (JC) over Joshua Perez (BM) (Fall 4:45). 170—Teegan Burdick (JC) by forfeit. 182—Sylon Southall (BM) over Brian Deltgen (JC) (Fall 3:00).
Beloit Turner 63, Jefferson 12—The Trojans struggled at the lighter weights but swept every match from 126 to 285 in posting a Rock Valley Conference wrestling victory over the hosting Eagles.
Jefferson won at 106, 113 and 120, but Turner’s Zach Potter ended the string at 126 by pinning Devan Redenius in 3:53.
That started a decisive streak of six straight pins for the Trojans by Zack Ries (132), Justin Teague (138), Nate Pozzani (145), Elijah Dever (152) and Carlos Ramirez (160).
BELOIT TURNER 63, JEFFERSON 12
106—Nick Lara (J) by forfeit. 113—Colton Stanley (J) over Lemarion Davis (BT) (Dec 8-5). 120—Aiden DeBlare (J) over Brayden Ward (BT) (Dec 10-6). 126—Zach Potter (BT) over Devan Redenius (J) (Fall 3:53). 132—Zack Ries (BT) over Payton Splittgerber (J) (Fall 2:38). 138—Justin Teague (BT) over Ryan Haffelder (J) (Fall 1:28). 145—Nate Pozzani (BT) over Isaac Schoenherr (J) (Fall 3:42).
152—Elijah Dever (BT) over Anthony Schunk (J) (Fall 1:38). 160—Carlos Ramirez (BT) over Alex Vasquez (J) (Fall 5:50). 170—Eric Halon (BT) over Alex Unke (J) (MD 10-0). 182—Kooper Huffman (BT) over Daniel Garcia (J) (Fall 1:34). 195—Hunter Griinke (BT) by forfeit. 220—Elijah Simplot (BT) over Cade Pagel (J) (TF 15-0 4:52). 285—Luke Malkow (BT) over Bennett Lehman (J) (Fall 1:19)