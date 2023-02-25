Milton's Aeoden Sinclair is advancing to the Division 1 WIAA state boys wrestling final at 220 pounds. Evansville's Danny Heiser is in the Division 2 state-title match at 132 pounds.
Sinclair (44-0) defeated Mukwonago's Ryan Mazer and pinned him at 2:29. Sinclair will wrestle Brock Arndt of Appleton North on Saturday for the state title.
Heiser (54-2) recorded a 18-3 tech fall against Breckin Burzynski of Stanley-Boyd at 4:52 in his forst match on Friday. In his second match, Heiser won a 13-2 major decision over Saint Croix Falls' Kellen Kelly. He will face-off against Easton Worachek of Luxemburg-Casco for the state title.
Lake Geneva Badger's Carley Ceshker (7-0) defeated Dealya Collins of Mineral Point in a 10-5 decision and will wrestle for a girls state title at 126 pounds on Saturday. She will wrestle against Menasha's Lillie Banks.
Ceshker's teammate, Ella Creighton (24-4), will also wrestler for a state title at 185 pounds. Creighton pinned Christiana Nordstrom of Wausau West at 1:06 on Friday.
Milton's Aiden Slama (120), Matt Haldiman (126), Tyson Peach (132) and Royce Nilo (145) each fell in their Division 1 semifinals match and will wrestle in the consolation bracket for third place on Saturday.
Slama was defeated by Kellen Wolbert of Oconomowoc. Haldiman lost his semifinals match to Neenah's Jacob Herm. Bryan Winans of Kaukauna defeated Peach and Bay Port's Jacob Ward beat Nilo.
Milton's Madi Peach (114) fell in the girls bracket to Sun Prairie's Bopa Quintana.
Janesville Parker's Cayden Brandenburg (160) lost his semifinals match to Garrett Willuweit of Marshfield.
In the Division 2 bracket, Evansville's Owen Heiser (182) beat Sam Schwengels of Parkview/Albany. Heiser fell in his next match to Wyatt Ingham of Amery.
Delavan-Darien's Christopher Karbash (126) beat Mason Mau of Belleville/Montello/New Glarus in a 7-6 decision. In the next round, Karbash lost to Ostin Blanchard of Campbellsport.
At 220 pounds, Parkview/Albany's Wesley Egan lost to Damon Schmidt of Brillion in his first match on Friday.
WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING
BOYS DIVISION 1
FINALS SATURDAY (area wrestlers only)
220—Aeoden Sinclair (Milton) vs. Brock Arndt (Appleton North).
CONSOLATION BRACKET MATCHES SATURDAY
120—Aiden Slama (Milton) vs. Hudson Halter (Waterford). 126—Matt Haldiman (Milton) vs. Carter Freeman (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln). 132—Tyson Peach (Milton) vs. Chance Suddeth (Stoughton). 145—Royce Nilo (Milton) vs. Hoyt Blaskowski (Marshfield). 160—Cayden Brandenburg (Janesville Parker) vs. Nate Druckrey (Arrowhead).
BOYS DIVISION 2
FINALS SATURDAY (area wrestlers only)
132—Danny Heiser (Evansville) vs. Easton Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco).
CONSOLATION BRACKET MATCHES SATURDAY
126—Christopher Karbash (Delavan-Darien) vs. William Penn (Ellsworth). 182—Owen Heiser (Evansville) vs. Mason Lane (Lodi). 220—Wesley Egan (Parkview/Albany) vs. Joseph Volz (Campbellsport).
GIRLS FINALS SATURDAY (area wrestlers only)
126—Carley Ceshker (Lake Geneva Badger) vs. Lillie Banks (Menasha). 185—Ella Creighton (Lake Geneva Badger) vs. Keela Deering (Clintonville).
CONSOLATION BRACKET MATCHES SATURDAY
114—Madi Peach (Milton) vs. Mya Delleree (Ozaukee). 145—Cameran Jansen (Lake Geneva Badger) vs. Evelyn Vetsch (Holmen).
