Milton's Aeoden Sinclair is advancing to the Division 1 WIAA state boys wrestling final at 220 pounds. Evansville's Danny Heiser is in the Division 2 state-title match at 132 pounds.

Sinclair (44-0) defeated Mukwonago's Ryan Mazer and pinned him at 2:29. Sinclair will wrestle Brock Arndt of Appleton North on Saturday for the state title.

