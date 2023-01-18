A string of five straight wins from 106 to 132 pounds helped Milton survive a challenge from Waunakee in a wrestling dual meet Tuesday night.
The Red Hawks trailed 18-12 through six matches win Jesse Reid of Milton pinned Connor Cutsinger at the 3:03 mark of the 106-pound matchup to tie the team score. Madi Peach followed with another pin at 113 for the Red Hawks to give her team the lead.
Forfeits at 120 and 126 put Milton ahead for good. Tyson Peach at 132, Royce Nilo at 152 and Justin Scherdin at 170 also won matches for the Red Hawks, while Aeoden Sinclair picked up a forfeit victory at 195.
MILTON 47, WAUNAKEE 28
160—Aiden Burns (W) over Kaleb Wendt (M) (Fall 3:12) 170—Justin Scherdin (M) over Joe Kaney (W) (Fall 3:51). 182—McCoy Smith (W) over Terrel Fisher (M) (Dec 3-1). 195—Aeoden Sinclair (M) by forfeit. 220—Jack Schweitzer (W) over Quinn Williams (M) (SV-1 3-1). 285—Jackson Lenzendorf (W) over Liam Droessler (M) (Fall 1:42). 106—Jesse Reid (M) over Connor Cutsinger (W) (Fall 3:03).
113—Madi Peach (M) over Mason Spear (W) (Fall 1:14). 120—Mason Volkey (M) by forfeit. 126—Aiden Slama (M) by forfeit. 132—Tyson Peach (M) over Coltan Nechvatal (W) (Fall 3:23). 138—Gabe Guralski (W) over Tyler Rateike (M) (MD 12-1). 145—Gabriel Metzler (W) over Kaiden Fitterer (M) (Fall 2:54). 152—Royce Nilo (M) over Dane Spencer (W) (TF 15-0 4:00).
Albany/Parkview 68, Dodgeland 6—Dodgeland got its six points out of the gate with a forfeit at 132, but Albany/Parkview won every other weight class to cruise to a dual meet victory. Five wins were by pinfall, one was by technical fall, another was by decision and the rest were forfeits.
ALBANY/PARKVIEW 68, DODGELAND 6
132—Zoye Hilby (D) by forfeit. 138—Ian Suer (P/A) over John Reiter (D) (Fall 2:33) 145—Evan Suer (P/A) over Joey Statz (D) (TF 16-1 0:00) 152—Jean-Luc Cramer (P/A) over Anton Mikolanis (D) (Dec 13-7) 160—Jayden Anderson (P/A) by forfeit 170—Sean Morales (P/A) over Robert Link (D) (Fall 0:28) 182—Sam Schwengels (P/A) by forfeit.
195—Wyatt Egan (P/A) over John Zenk (D) (Fall 3:08) 220—Wesley Egan (P/A) by forfeit 285—Double Forfeit 106—Lexi Hanson (P/A) by forfeit 113—Blake Finley (P/A) over Kloi Sweeney (D) (Fall 1:37) 120—Connor Flippin (P/A) by forfeit 126—Danny Finley (P/A) over Jaden Harris (D) (Fall 4:55).
