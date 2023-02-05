Milton’s wrestling team repeated a championship feat Saturday in its home gym.
Five Red Hawks won individual league championships and the team compiled 273.5 points to win a second consecutive Badger East Conference team title at the conference tournament.
The title is the 31st in the school’s history and the Red Hawks’ 14th in the past 20 seasons. The repeat was Milton’s first since 2014-15.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity this season, and I think that winning the conference title is a great way to start the postseason,” said Milton coach Patrick Jauch.
The five Red Hawks to win individual championships were Aiden Slama (27-5, 120 pounds), Matt Haldiman (11-1, 126), Tyson Peach (39-1, 132), Royce Nilo (34-4, 145) and Aeoden Sinclair (33-0, 220).
Slama’s title win came after he pinned Reedsburg’s Kade Parrish at 2:46.
Haldiman returned from injury to take the top spot in his weight class. He beat Avery Femrite of Beaver Dam in a 7-3 decision in the championship match.
Peach won a 5-0 decision in his championship match over Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth.
Nilo’s journey to his championship included his 100th career win with the Red Hawks. He also beat an opponent from Stoughton, earning a 7-1 decision for the championship.
Sinclair stayed undefeated after pinning Stoughton’s Beckett Spilde at 3:21.
Madi Peach placed second for the Red Hawks at 113 pounds and made history as the first-ever female Badger Conference finalist.
The Red Hawks now prepare for sectionals after claiming another conference crown.
“Twelve out of 14 teammates scored team points this weekend, and our effort was strong,” Jauch said. “We’ll be working hard this week to make sure we have all 14 wrestlers scoring team points this coming Saturday at regionals.”
Reedsburg won the meet with 293 points and finished first in the Badger–West Conference.
BADGER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM RESULTS
Reedsburg 293, Milton 273.5, Watertown 217, Stoughton 213.5, Beaver Dam 197, Waunakee 195.5, Portage 177, Sauk Prairie 177, Oregon 143, Monroe 116, Baraboo 104, Fort Atkinson 70.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 67.5, Mount Horeb 61, DeForest 28.