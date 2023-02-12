MILTON—The Red Hawks wrestling team took full advantage of hosting a WIAA Division 1 wrestling meet Saturday.
Milton saw five individuals win regional titles to advance to individual sectional competition next weekend, and the team collectively finished second to qualify for team sectional competition on Tuesday night in Elkhorn. The Red Hawks will face Burlington, while Mukwonago, the Milton regional team champ, will face Wilmot. The winners of those team dual meets will square off to advance to the team state tournament.
“We’ve been trying to get back to team sectionals for a while so I’m pretty happy to be able to be a part of that again,” said Milton coach Patrick Jaunch. “It’s a good step for our program to to get back to that next step in the state team series. We’re excited about it.”
Having the ability to bring the entire team and compete for a team title is special to Jauch.
”The dual meet concept gives your team top to bottom a role to play in winning as a team,” Jauch said. “So everybody matters. I think the more that you can help and the more duel meets you wrestle and develop that team concept, the more life lessons you can get.
”I just think there’s lots of life lessons that you learn from wrestling dual meets as a team that creates that family atmosphere and helps kids learn how to sacrifice and just do something for someone other than just themselves. Just being a part of something bigger than yourself is good for anybody.”
Five Red Hawks win regional titles
In addition to advancing as a team, several Red Hawks will also vie for individual sectional titles and state berths next Saturday at Burlington. The five regional champs were the most of any team at Saturday’s meet.
Aiden Slama (30-5) got things started for the Red Hawks at 120 pounds, claiming a regional championship over Janesville Parker’s Nathaniel Peters in the first-place match.
After Slama and Peters wrestled to a stalemate for the first 30 seconds of the match, Slama opened the scoring with a single-leg takedown then built up an 8-0 lead to take into the second period.
That’s when Slama got Peters on his side and maneuvered him into a pinfall at 2:58.
A midseason arm injury hasn’t slowed down Milton’s Matt Haldiman (14-1) as he claimed a regional title at 126 pounds after beating Adam Whittier of Mukwonago.
Up 3-2 entering the third period, Haldiman figured out his opponent and dominated the closing minutes of the match. He recorded seven points to pick up a 10-2 major decision.
The Red Hawks claimed their third individual title in a row when Tyson Peach (42-1) won at 132. Peach pinned Janesville Craig’s Caleb Weir at 1:44.
Milton’s Royce Nilo (37-4) won the regional title at 145, pinning Mukwonago’s Thomas Jungwirth at 1:16. He got an early double-leg takedown to set the tone and never looked back.
“I had the mindset of just trying to work my stuff,” Nilo said. “I’m going to control the match and I’m just going to let it fly. I’m going to put you off with what I’ve been practicing in the room this whole week, and it’s going to work out. Like our coaches keep saying, everything you put in during the week, go out and hit it. Don’t try to change anything.”
Sinclair remains undefeated
Milton recorded its fifth and final individual regional title at 220 pounds. Aeoden Sinclair, going up a class above his usual weight, remains undefeated with a 36-0 record and won a regional title Saturday.
“You just want a challenge sometimes, and I wrestle like a big guy,” Sinclair said about the step up in weight class. “I want to keep progressing against tougher guys. One ninety-five is fun and all, but you wrestle big guys, it’s fun, and I like it when people don’t think I can win.”
Sinclair won a regional title against Ryan Mazer of Mukwonago. Mazer, a full head taller than Sinclair, struggled against his smaller opponent.
Sinclair dominated the match with his pacing and technical ability. He recorded several takedowns and demonstrated his wrestling talent throughout. By the end of the match, Sinclair had compiled a 16-7 lead and won by major decision.
“I was just thinking about scoring takedowns and getting points,” Sinclair said. “I knew if I put the pace on him, he would break. I just knew it. I’m hoping next week I can be a bit more efficient and get the job done a little bit earlier.”
Brandenburg, Slater, Wesley win classes
Janesville Parker scored 167.5 points as a team and placed third and while the Vikings missed out on the team sectional, six will be competing Saturday in individual sectional brackets.
Mason Rooney (35-15) finished second at 106 and fell in the championship round to Badger’s Logan Clausen. Peters (31-10) placed third at 120 pounds after falling to Slama.
At 160 pounds, Cayden Brandenburg (45-3) claimed a regional title for Parker over Brice Bradley of Elkhorn.
Brandenburg showed his strength and quickness in the title match and flashed his intelligence on the mat in the championship round. He was close to recording a pin at the end of the first round, but Bradley survived to force a second period. After amassing a 15-1 lead, Brandeburg finally found his opportunity to close out his opponent and recorded a pin at 2:41.
“I was excited,” Brandenburg said. “I’ve really been looking forward to this part of the year and sectionals. Hopefully I’ll be making it to state again.”
Eli Thurman (38-6) faced a tough challenge against Mukwonago’s Hayden Chitwood in the championship match at 170 pounds. The Parker wrestler battled hard and played from behind for the majority of the match. Chitwood led 4-1 after the first period and stayed on the attack to build an 11-2 lead in the second. Thurman would lose in a 16-2 major decision, but battled throughout the match to avoid being pinned.
Parker’s Cody Slater (34-12) won the 182 class over Ethan Taylor of Elkhorn. Slater was the aggressor in the match, but it would come down to the wire.
Slater had a 4-0 lead entering the second period, but Taylor was able to battle back. He put Slater in a headlock at one point, but Slater was able to lift himself to his feet. Standing and still in the headlock, Slater grabbed Taylor and use his weight to flip his opponent to the mat for two points.
With a 6-2 lead in the third period, Slater found himself again on the mat with Taylor pressing hard. With one shoulder down and Taylor pushing, Slater avoided a pin for the final 10 seconds of the match to win the regional title.
“I’m feeling great, especially since I’m a freshman too,” Slater said. “It just feels good. I wanted to win, and I’ve been working hard all week.”
After compiling an early lead, Slater spend the latter part of the match on defense to pull out a 8-7 decision.
“He was in a street fight, and he won it,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “You get nervous because you’re looking at the clock and its ticking down. Now he’s winning by one point, so it gets nerve wracking. The other guy is down, but if he turns him it can be over in a heartbeat.”
After Slater’s win, it was Carter Wesley’s turn to win at 195 pounds. Wesley (40-8) beat Elkhorn’s Braden Zoellner in an 8-5 decision.
Wesley amassed an early 4-0 lead in the first 20 seconds of the match. In the second period, Wesley recorded points by escaping from a cradle and led 7-1 entering the third. Zoellner recorded two takedowns in the period, but Wesley’s early success led to his 8-5 regional title win.
“There’s been a lot of success,” Fleming said about his team. “It’s a long season for these kids to just to keep persevering through the practices and getting to the meets. Then they feed off of each other’s success.
“So they see somebody have a good match and they don’t want to let the team down. That’s been the theme all year.”
Four Cougars advance to sectionals
Janesville Craig scored 88 points and finished seventh at the Milton Regional. No Cougars claimed an individual regional title, but four Craig wrestlers are advancing to sectionals.
At 152 pounds, Craig’s Braden Punzel (22-20) took fourth. Weir (9-7) placed second at 132 after losing to Peach of Milton.
Isaiah Gibbs (21-11) lost to Brian Whipple of Mukwonago in the 113-pound title match. Gibbs wrestled defensively and recorded a couple of escapes early in the match. He fought hard but was eventually pinned as Whipple used Gibbs’ arms to pull his body back and get his shoulders on the mat at 2:41.
Landon Colson (30-12) finished second at 138. In the first-place match against Blake Roberts of Mukwonago, the two were in a stalemate, tied 0-0 after the first period. From there, Colson picked up his first points of the match after escaping from a single-leg takedown. Roberts then recorded a takedown, but Colson tied the score with another escape.
Roberts gained an edge and recorded six unanswered points in the last period. Colson was eventually pinned at 4:39.
At the start of the year, Craig coach Jason Vogt was trying to instill wrestling fundamentalsinto his roster. At the end, his team put four wrestlers into individual sectional competition.
“I think we went 6-3 in duals with seven varsity guys sitting on the sideline. That’s pretty good,” Vogt said. “Most people would take that as a win. I think with our young group, it’ll be very promising next year, and I’m very hopeful since we have a lot of potential. These kids will work hard in the offseason and we’ll come back next year. We’ve just got to get these four guys a couple of wins and to the state tournament to finish off this year.”
Vogt saw heart and fight from his young team this season.
”We faced a lot of adversity in the beginning,” Vogt said. “We had some guys quit, and it’s easy for a team to just get down. They didn’t, and they just came right back and fought harder. It really impressed me and I’m proud of the guys that stuck it out in the whole season.”
Badger’s Clausen wins 106-pound title
Elkhorn sending six to sectionals
The Elks finished fifth in the meet with 104 points.
Elkhorn’s Bradley (15-13) finished second at 160 pounds and lost the championship match to Parker’s Brandenburg. Elkhorn’s Taylor (29-14) also finished second at 182. Zoellner (36-5) finished second at 195 after his loss to Parker’s Wesley.
Elkhorn’s Nathaniel Langdon (30-13) finished second at 285, losing to Mukwonago’s Grant Stromberg. Stromberg recorded an early pin at 0:49 in the championship match.
At 126 pounds, Dylan Jensen (16-25) finished fourth. Mason Markham (22-20) took third place at 138.
WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS
AT MILTON
TEAM RESULTS
TOP TWO ADVANCE TO TEAM SECTIONALS
Mukwonago 235, Milton 201, Janesville Parker 167.5, Badger 138, Elkhorn Area 104, Fort Atkinson 90.5, Janesville Craig 88, Beloit Memorial 72
TOP FOUR INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS
106—1. Logan Clausen (B) 39-1; 2. Mason Rooney (JP) 35-15; 3. Miguel Martinez (BM) 26-7; 4. Nick Needham (MUK) 20-17.
113—1. Brian Whipple (MUK) 38-10; 2. Isaiah Gibbs (JC) 21-11; 3. Mason Volkey (MIL) 3-1; 4. Alex Thiering (BM) 22-14.
120—1. Aiden Slama (MIL) 30-5; 2. Alex Needham (MUK) 27-25; 3. Nathaniel Peters (JP) 31-10; 4. Joshua Strasburg (FA) 7-3.
126—1. Matt Haldiman (MIL) 14-1; 2. Adam Whittier of (MUK) 35-14; 3. Owen West (BM) 19-9; 4. Dylan Jensen (EA) 16-25.
132—1. Tyson Peach (MIL) 42-1; 2. Caleb Weir (JC) 9-7; 3. Robert Wildenauer (FA) 13-17; 4. Keegan Madden (B) 7-14.
138—1. Blake Roberts (MUK) 29-20; 2. Landon Colson (JC) 30-12; 3. Mason Markham (EA) 22-20; 4. Tyler Rateike (MIL) 10-18.
145—1. Royce Nilo (MIL) 37-4; 2. Thomas Jungwirth (MUK) 30-20; 3. Louden Goutcher (FA) 24-9; 4. Mason Smith (B) 21-22.
152—1. Rayhan Lopez (FA) 29-9; 2. Elijah Brummett (B) 26-13; 3. Wyatt Newman (MUK) 23-27; 4. Braden Punzel (JC) 22-20.
160—1. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 45-3; 2. Brice Bradley (EA) 15-13; 3. Seth Krause (MUK) 8-4; 4. Justin Scherdin (M) 8-9.
170—1. Hayden Chitwood (MUK) 42-9; 2. Elija Thurman (JP) 38-6; 3. Santino Butitta (B) 28-4; 4. Aiden Worden (FA) 39-5.
182—1. Cody Slater (JP) 34-12; 2. Ethan Taylor (EA) 29-14; 3. Quinn Williams (MIL) 24-13; 4. Charles Vento (MUK) 12-10.
195—1. Carter Wesley (JP) 40-8; 2. Braden Zoellner (EA) 36-5; 3. Wade Kippers (MUK) 29-16; 4. Evan Phillips (B) 28-15.
220—1. Aeoden Sinclair (MIL) 36-0; 2. Ryan Mazer (MUK) 45-6; 3. Yandel Flores (B) 26-11; 4. Kadler Dahiti (BM) 11-19.
285—1. Grant Stromberg (MUK) 43-8; 2. Nathaniel Langdon (EA) 30-13; 3. EJ Gritzner (B) 19-10; 4. Liam Droessler (MIL) 12-17.