MILTON—The Red Hawks wrestling team took full advantage of hosting a WIAA Division 1 wrestling meet Saturday.

Milton saw five individuals win regional titles to advance to individual sectional competition next weekend, and the team collectively finished second to qualify for team sectional competition on Tuesday night in Elkhorn. The Red Hawks will face Burlington, while Mukwonago, the Milton regional team champ, will face Wilmot. The winners of those team dual meets will square off to advance to the team state tournament.

Milton’s Aiden Slama defeats Janesville Parker’s Nathaniel Peters for first place in the 120-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday.
Milton’s Matt Haldiman goes on to defeat Mukwonago’s Adam Whittier for first place in the 126-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday. 
Milton’s Tyson Peach defeats Janesville Craig’s Caleb Weir for first place in the 132-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday.
Milton’s Royce Nilo defeats Mukwonago’s Thomas Jungwirth for first place in the 145-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday.
Mukwonago’s Hayden Chitwood takes Janesville Parker’s Elijah Thurman to the mat during their first-place battle in the 170-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday. 
Mukwonago’s Brian Whipple defeats Janesville Craig’s Isaiah Gibbs for first place in the 113-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday. 
Mukwonago’s Blake Roberts pins Janesville Craig’s Landon Colson for first place in the 138-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday. 
