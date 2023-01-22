Janesville Parker claimed first place Saturday at the Monroe wrestling invitational with 212.5 points. Shawn Sobczak (132), Cayden Brandenburg (160), Elijah Thurman (170) and Carter Wesley (195) each placed first for the Vikings.
“Another great team effort today,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “We are heading into the final Big Eight duals on Tuesday night with a whole lot of confidence and momentum in our efforts to repeat as Big Eight champions. All four of our champions wrestled extremely well today. We are very proud of their efforts.”
Sobczak won his weight class after a hard-fought match against Albany/Parkview’s Ian Suer. Sobczak pulled out a 9-4 decision.
Cayden Brandenburg continued his dominating season and now sits with a 33-2 record. In the 160-pound championship match, Brandenburg pinned Whitewater’s Aaron Porras at 2:50.
With a 27-4 record, Parker’s Elija Thurman claimed his first-place spot with a 3-2 decision over Lake Mills’ Owen Burling.
Carter Wesley recorded a pin in his final match of the invitational. He defeated Albany/Parkview’s Wyatt Egan at 2:34.
Albany/Parkview places two champions
Albany/Parkview claimed second place at the meet with 156 points.
The Vikings’ 120-pounder, Danny Finley (29-5), won a 14-11 decision over Whitewater’s Jarvis Porcaro to face Janesville Parker’s Nathaniel Peters in the first-place match. Finley won a 7-5 decision to take first.
Wes Egan (220) reached the championship round after a 4-3 decision. He was dominant in the first-place match, pinning Parker’s Jackson Kent in 53 seconds.
The Suer brothers both took second as Ian (132) won two decisions before losing a 9-4 decision in the championship to Parker’s Sobczak. Evan (138) had two pins before also being on the wrong end of a 9-4 decision in the championship match at the hands of Belmont/Platteville’s Mason Oellerich.
Wyatt Egan (195) had two pins before being pinned by Parker’s Wesley in the title match.
Whitewater scores 140 points, places fourth
The Whippets placed two wrestlers in second place en route to the team’s fourth-place finish.
152-pounder Sebastian Cuellar (15-6) fell in the championship match to Clinton’s Sullivan. 160-pounder Aaron Porras (23-9) was pinned by Parker’s Brandenburg in the first-place match.
Clinton takes two seconds
The Cougars scored 99 points at the invitational.
Cody Sullivan (152) had two pins on his way to the first-place match against Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar. After a hard fought 4:34, Sullivan came away with the win via pin.
Braydyn Collins (106) placed second with a 10-5 and 7-3 decision win on the way to a 12-1 major decision lost against Monroe’s Owen Voegeli.
Owen Harwick (126) and DJ Vernon (170) both placed third for the Cougars. Harwick went 3-1 with two pins and a 7-0 decision. Vernon went 3-1 with two pins and a 16-8 major decision.
Delavan-Darien posts one second-place finisher
The Comets finished with a score of 78.5.
145-pounder Jacob Dutton (28-10) finished second in his weight class. In the championship round, he was pinned by Jack Dubach of Monroe at 2:46.
MONROE WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
TEAM RESULTS
Janesville Parker 212.5, Albany/Parkview 156.0, Monroe 152.5, Whitewater 140.0, Belmont/Platteville 124.5, Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern 118.5, Clinton 99.0, Beloit Memorial 82.0, Delavan-Darien 78.5, Lake Mills 66.0.
TOP WEIGHT CLASS FINISHERS AND TOP AREA FINSHERS
106—1. Owen Voegeli (M) 15-7; 2. Braydyn Collins (C) 21-13.
113—1. Garrett Minder (M) 24-10; 4. Jason Villegas (W) 17-12.
120—1. Danny Finley (PA) 29-5.
126—1. Dylan Weigel (BP) 32-6; 3. Owen Harwick (C) 16-12.
132—1. Shawn Sobczak (JP) 24-4.
138—1. Mason Oellerich (BP) 19-11; 2. Evan Suer (PA) 18-11.
145—1. Jack Dubach (M) 21-3; 2. Jacob Dutton (DD) 28-10.
152—1. Cody Sullivan (C) 25-10.
160—1. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 33-2.
170—1. Elija Thurman (JP) 27-4.
182—1. Cael Donar (CCBS) 26-10; 2. Cody Slater (JP) 24-8.
195—1. Carter Wesley (JP) 26-7.
220—1. Wesley Egan (PA) 31-1.
285—1. Isaac Bunker (M) 33-1; 3. Kaden Lofy (DD) 30-9.
Terry Kramer Open—Janesville Craig and Edgerton competed at the 17-team Terry Kramer Open on Saturday. Edgerton took 11th place with 197.5 points and Craig tied for 16th with 129.5 points.
Edgerton had one fourth and fifth place finishers at the meet.
With a 24-8 record, the Crimson Tides’ Jacob Wienke took fourth place at 220 pounds. He lost the third-place match to Sauk Prairie’s Jack Tarnutzer in an extremely close 6-5 decision.
Edgerton’s Braden Troeger (22-10) took fifth place at 145 pounds after defeating Marek Lisiecki of Lomira in a 4-0 decision.
Craig’s Landon Colson (22-11) placed fourth at 138 pounds. He was pinned in the third-place match at 2:58 by Iowa Grant’s Jackson McGuire.
Isaiah Gibbs (14-9) impressed with a fifth-place finish in the 113 pound weight class. He took fifth place with a pin over Dylan Boel of Pewaukee at 1:26.
TERRY KRAMER OPEN
TEAM RESULTS
Prairie du Chein 431.5, Iowa Grant 352.5, Kenosha Tremper 243.0, Lomira 241.0, Sun Prairie 237.0, Sussex Hamilton 232.0, Darlington 228.5, Sauk Prairie 227.0, Fort Atkinson 213.0, Slinger 202.5, Edgerton 197.5, Pewaukee 177.5, East Troy 169.0, Madison La Follette 155.5, Westfield 137.5, Janesville Craig 129.5, Waterford 129.5.
TOP WEIGHT CLASS FINISHERS AND TOP AREA FINISHERS
106—1. Brady Daniels (S) 27-11; 8. Garrett Kotnour (EDGE) 20-10.
113—1. Garrett Kotnour (D) 22-3; 5. Isaiah Gibbs (JC) 14-9.
120—1. Mason Hird (PDC) 20-7; 8. Logan Hammer (EDGE) 6-16.
126—1. Hunter Stevens (IG) 30-1.
132—1. Elliott Biba (IG) 29-5; 9. Ethan Kastenmeier (EDGE).
138—1. Rhett Koenig (PDC) 30-2; 4. Landon Colson (JC) 22-11.
145—1. Tyson Imhoff (IG) 28-5; 5. Braden Troeger (EDGE) 22-10.
152—1. Caleb Cady (P) 7-1; 13. Braden Punzel (JC) 16-16.
160—1. Jeremiah Avery (PDC) 29-6; 11. Damien Johnson (EDGE) 13-9.
170—1. Brogan Brewer (PDC) 25-6; 6. Beau Allison (EDGE) 22-12.
182—1. Grant Sorg (SP) 28-6; 6. Ethan Stengel (EDGE) 19-11.
195—1. Blake Thiry (PDC) 29-2; 10. Breyden South (EDGE) 6-7.
220—1. Tyler Hansen (KT) 28-3; 4. Jacob Wienke (EDGE) 24-8.
285—1. Jackson Mankowski (MLF) 36-2.