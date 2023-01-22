01STOCK_WRESTLING
Janesville Parker claimed first place Saturday at the Monroe wrestling invitational with 212.5 points. Shawn Sobczak (132), Cayden Brandenburg (160), Elijah Thurman (170) and Carter Wesley (195) each placed first for the Vikings.

“Another great team effort today,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “We are heading into the final Big Eight duals on Tuesday night with a whole lot of confidence and momentum in our efforts to repeat as Big Eight champions. All four of our champions wrestled extremely well today. We are very proud of their efforts.”

