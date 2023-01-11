01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker cruised to a pair of Big Eight wrestling dual wins Wednesday at Parker High.

The Vikings benefited from a raft of forfeits against Madison West, who put out just two varsity wrestlers. Cayden Brandenburg recorded a 16-1 technical fall against his Regents opposition at 160 pounds. The final score was 77-6.

