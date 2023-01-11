Janesville Parker cruised to a pair of Big Eight wrestling dual wins Wednesday at Parker High.
The Vikings benefited from a raft of forfeits against Madison West, who put out just two varsity wrestlers. Cayden Brandenburg recorded a 16-1 technical fall against his Regents opposition at 160 pounds. The final score was 77-6.
Middleton fielded far more wrestlers against Parker, and the Vikings won 11 of the 14 weight classes in their 63-18 team victory. Brandenburg also beat Corben Falk of the Cardinals by pinfall in 1:11. Mason Rooney at 106 pounds and Jackson Kent at 220 both recorded pins in less than 30 seconds.
"It was another great team win," Vikings coach Shane Fleming said. "Attitude and effort is what we have been asking for, and the team is responding." Parker competes next in a dual meet tournament at Waukesha West on Saturday.
JANESVILLE PARKER 63, MIDDLETON 18
145—Avery Keller (JP) def. Finn Grauwels (M), fall 1:40. 152—Camden Baker (M) def. Gray Dyaln (JP), fall 1:58. 160—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) def. Corben Falk (M), fall 1:11. 170—Eli Thurman (JP) def. Seth Bunn (M), 12-5 dec. 182—Bryce Falk (M) def. Cody Slater (JP), fall 5:14. 195—Carter Wesley (JP) by forfeit. 220—Jackson Kent (JP) def. Bruce Ortiz (M), fall 0:29.
285—Dean Harilal (JP) def. Gavynn Cooper (M), fall 1:06. 106—Mason Rooney (JP) def. Tavish Frank (M), fall 0:22. 113—Addision Friedrichs (JP) by forfeit. 120—Nathaniel Peters (JP) def. Joe Cristoforo (M), fall 1:06. 126—Madex Norman (JP) by forfeit. 132—Shawn Sobczak (JP) def. Aiden Dowd (M), fall 3:00. 138—Sam Zanton (M) def. Ian Straight (JP), fall 1:27.
JANESVILLE PARKER 77, MADISON WEST 6
152—Dyaln (JP) by forfeit. 160—Brandenburg (JP) def. Damiano Cappellini (MW), 16-1 tech. fall. 170—Thurman (JP) by forfeit. 182—Slater (JP) by forfeit. 195—Wesley (JP) by forfeit. 220—Kent (JP) by forfeit. 285—Demorian Thompson (MW) def. Harilal (JP), fall 3:49.
106—Rooney (JP) by forfeit. 113—Friedrichs (JP) by forfeit. 120—Peters (JP) by forfeit. 126—Norman (JP) by forfeit. 132—Sobczak (JP) by forfeit. 138—Straight (JP) by forfeit. 145—Keller (JP) by forfeit.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.