Janesville Craig received six forfeits in the Cougars’ 72-11 conference wrestling victory over Madison West on Tuesday.
Whenever Craig was granted the opportunity to compete, they dominated.
After two straight forfeits, 132-pounder Caleb Wier pinned West’s Jayden Ross at 1:33.
“Wier’s showing a lot of promise and a lot of potential for a kid that just started wrestling eight weeks ago,” said Craig coach Jason Vogt. “He’s fairly new still and just loves the sport and is doing really well.”
Craig’s 138-pounder Landon Colson followed suit, as he went on to pin Kelly Chen at 1:05 in the next match.
The Cougars pinned their next two opponents. Cooper Measner (145) pinned West’s Ashton Mazvimavi at 1:24 and Braden Punzel (152) pinned Jose De Hilario at 1:09.
“Cooper Measner had a tough weekend over at Fort so it was nice to see him get a win tonight,” Vogt said. “It’s good to see a kid bounce back from a little adversity and get a win like that.”
Craig lost its first match of the meet at 160 pounds. Craig’s Samuel Piper battled against West’s Damiano Cappellini and lost a 17-2 decision.
“Sam Piper wrestled one of their better kids,” Vogt said. “So he ended up getting a tech fall, but he put up a hell of a fight. So there’s a lot of heart. He just doesn’t roll over and didn’t get pinned. He just fought the entire match.”
At 195 pounds, the Cougars’ Dante Albrecht pinned Juan Montalvo at 1:31. 220-pounder Austin Brantmeier pinned Ramiro Ramirez at 1:19.
“Brantmeier has wrestled on varsity at 220 for us all season and has yet to get a varsity win,” Vogt said. “It was good to see him get that win after he’s put in so much work. He’s a new kid and e’s a junior that was on the football team. He just came out (for wrestling) and it’s been nothing but a good thing for us.”
On Feb. 1, Craig will host Whitewater at 7 p.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 72, MADISON WEST 11
120—Aidyn Tucker (JC) receives forfeit. 126—Nadia Fuentes (JC) receives forfeit. 132—Caleb Wier (JC) over Jayden Ross (MW) (Fall 1:33). 138—Landon Colson (JC) over Kelly Chen (MW) (Fall 1:05). 145—Cooper Measner (JC) over Ashton Mazvimavi (MaW) (Fall 1:24). 152—Braden Punzel (JC) over Jose De Hilario (MW) (Fall 1:09). 160—Damiano Cappellini (MW) over Samuel Piper (JC) (TF 17-2 2:55).
170—Teegan Burdick (JC) received forfeit. 182—Brian Deltgen (JC) receives forfeit. 195—Dante Albrecht (JC) over Juan Montalvo (MW) (Fall 1:31). 220—Austin Brantmeier (JC) over Ramiro Ramirez (MW) (Fall 1:19). 285—Demorian Thompson (MW) received forfeit. 106—Trajin Kirichkow (JC) receives forfeit. 113—Maverick Hughes (JC) receives forfeit.