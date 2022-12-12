01STOCK_WRESTLING
Janesville Parker wrestling went undefeated at a tournament hosted Saturday in Edgerton. The Vikings defeated the Crimson Tide 51-29, Wilmot 48-31, Madison Memorial 69-12, Kettle Moraine 66-17 and Palmyra-Eagle 84-0.

“It was a great team win,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “Nobody wants to let anybody down, so they just kept battling all day long.”

