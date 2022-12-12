Janesville Parker wrestling went undefeated at a tournament hosted Saturday in Edgerton. The Vikings defeated the Crimson Tide 51-29, Wilmot 48-31, Madison Memorial 69-12, Kettle Moraine 66-17 and Palmyra-Eagle 84-0.
“It was a great team win,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “Nobody wants to let anybody down, so they just kept battling all day long.”
Four Vikings went undefeated in the tournament: Nate Peters, Cayden Brandenberg, Eli Thurman and Dean Harilal.
At 120 pounds, Peter received three forfeits in the tournament. Against Kettle Moraine’s Jakob Ottenad, Peters pinned his opponent at 0:50.
Brandenburg, Parker’s wrestler at 160, received two forfeits and pinned three opponents in less than a minute: Wilmot’s Owen Drissel in 44 seconds, Memorial’s Ben Morrison-Phillips in 40 seconds and Edgerton’s Caleb Davis in 51 seconds.
170-pounder Thurman pinned Edgerton’s Beau Allison at 5:11. Thurman won a 9-6 decision against Memorial’s Anthony Walters. He also received three forfeits.
Harilal, Parker’s 285-pound wrestler, recorded three pins and received two forfeits. He pinned Edgerton’s Sean Allison at 5:59, Wilmot’s Angel Delayo at 1:20 and Memorial’s Mohammed Aljuboori at 1:43.
Edgerton went 3-2 in the tournament. Edgerton defeated Kettle Moraine 42-39, Memorial 66-18 and Palmyra-Eagle 84-0. Edgerton lost to Wilmot 49-30 and to Parker.
