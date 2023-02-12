Evansville and Whitewater each took home Division 2 regional wrestling championships Saturday and will wrestle in team sectionals at Evansville on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils won the Belleville Regional with a score of 183.5 points. Parkview/Albany (141.5), Delavan-Darien (113), Clinton (97), Brodhead/Juda (85) Beloit Turner (78), Big Foot/Williams Bay (72), Edgerton (69) all competed in the same regional.
Danny (47-2) and Owen Heiser (15-1) won regional titles for the Blue Devils at 132 and 182 pounds, respectively.
Danny Heiser won his weight class after he defeated Beloit Turner’s Zack Ries. Owen Heiser won 182 with a pin over Sam Schwengels of Parkview/Albany at 1:09 in the championship match.
The two will travel to individual sectionals along with teammates Blake Frey (34-13), Lincoln Keller (39-8), Max Kaether (31-19) and Charlie Braunschweig (37-12).
The Whippets claimed the Jefferson Regional title with 214 points.
Traysen Thomason (25-15) and Aaron Porras (32-9) won regional titles at 138 and 160, respectively.
Thomason won his title in a 8-4 decision over Watertown Luther’s Aleksei Soloviyov in the first-place match. Porras won his championship match in a tight 6-5 decision against L’Shawn Taylor of Martin Luther.
Jasen Porras (19-15), CJ Tomomitsu (29-10), Connor Friend (32-10), Odair Porras (14-15) and Payton Lyon (23-14) will also compete in individual sectionals.
In the team sectional Tuesday night, Evansville will face Martin Luther, while Whitewater will take on Belmont/Platteville in semifinals before the winners square off for the sectional championship.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.