Evansville and Whitewater each took home Division 2 regional wrestling championships Saturday and will wrestle in team sectionals at Evansville on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils won the Belleville Regional with a score of 183.5 points. Parkview/Albany (141.5), Delavan-Darien (113), Clinton (97), Brodhead/Juda (85) Beloit Turner (78), Big Foot/Williams Bay (72), Edgerton (69) all competed in the same regional.

