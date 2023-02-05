Six from Evansville’s wrestling team won individual Rock Valley Conference championships Saturday, lifting the team to a comfortable conference championship victory.
The Blue Devils picked up 254 team points, 66 more than second-place Whitewater.
At 126 pounds, Lincoln Keller (36-7) came out as a champion for the Blue Devils with a quick pin over Clinton’s Owen Harwick (19-13) at 0:58. Danny Heiser (43-2) also finished first at 132 pounds for the Blue Devils after he pinned Connor Friend (28-9) of Whitewater at 1:15.
Charlie Braunschweig (34-11) won the 170-pound title, pinning DJ Vernon (16-7) in 3:16, and Owen Heiser (11-1) pinned Whitewater’s Payton Lyon (20-12) at 3:02 to secure the top spot at 182 pound.
Brad Bartz (25-16) won the 195-pound class for Evansville after he secured a late pin over CJ Streuly (23-10) of Brodhead/Juda at 3:30. The Blue Devils’ Tim Lund (24-18) won at 285 pounds with a 13-7 decision over Ben Lavariega (14-6) of Big Foot/Williams Bay in the championship round.
Whitewater takes second place
The Whippets scored 188 points behind and Aaron Porras’ individual title at 160 pounds.
Porras (28-9) defeated Beau Allison (26-12) of Edgerton in a 11-5 decision to secure the championship.
Two Cougars win weight classes
Clinton scored 166 points and finished third in the tournament.
In the 152-pound class, Cody Sullivan (29-10) took first after he pinned Edgerton’s Damien Johnson (15-10) at 1:51.
Braydyn Collins (25-13) finished first in the 113-pound class and pinned Garrett Kotnour (25-10) of Edgerton at 1:40.
Edgerton claims fifth place
The Crimson Tide placed fifth with 138 points and finished behind Beloit Turner’s 158 points in fourth place.
Jacob Wienke (31-8) won the 220-pound class for Edgerton. In the championship round, Wienke won a 25-15 major decision over Emmitt Allen (25-15) of Brodhead/Juda.
Cardinals take two weight classes
Brodhead/Juda finished the tournament in sixth place with 113 points.
The Cardinals’ Joe Lohmar (33-7) took first in the 138-pound class and defeated Turner’s Justin Teague (30-5) in a 4-2 decision. In the 145-pound class, Brodhead/Juda’s Marcus McIntyre (35-3) won a 17-3 major decision over Nathan Pozzani (25-8) of Turner in the championship match.
Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestler wins at 120
Big Foot/Williams Bay finished behind Brodhead/Juda with 87 points. In the 120-pound class, Chase Rodriguez (26-1) finished first after he pinned the Whippets’ Victor Hernandez (10-5) at 1:33.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM RESULTS
Evansville 254, Whitewater 188, Clinton 166, Beloit Turner 158, Edgerton 138, Brodhead/Juda 113, Bigfoot/Williams Bay 87, East Troy 85.5, Jefferson 66.
TOP FINISHERS AND AREA FINISHERS
106—1. Brady Collins (ET) 36-3; 2. Blake Frey (EV) 30-12.
113—1. Braydyn Collins (C) 25-13.
120—1. Chase Rodriguez (BF/WB) 26-1.
126—1. Lincoln Keller (EV) 36-7.
132—1. Danny Heiser (EV) 43-2.
138—1. Joe Lohmar (BJ) 33-7.
145—1. Marcus McIntyre (BJ) 35-3.
152—1. Cody Sullivan (C) 29-10.
160—1. Aaron Porras (W) 28-9.
170—1. Charlie Braunschweig (EV) 34-11.
182—1. Owen Heiser (EV) 11-1.
195—1. Brad Bartz (EV) 25-16.
220—1. Jacob Wienke (ED) 31-8.
285—1. Tim Lund (EV) 24-18.