MADISON — Score points and have fun is Evansville coach Kent Weiler's philosophy for the Blue Devils' wrestling program.
On Saturday, Evansville fell to Luxemburg-Casco 63-9 in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 state wrestling tournament. Luxemburg-Casco went on to win the Division 2 title.
While the points didn't fall in Evansville's favor, the second part of Weiler's motto rang true.
At 195 pounds, the Blue Devils' Brad Bartz scored his team's first points of the meet with a victory over the Spartans' Ezra Waege in a 5-4 decision. In the next match, Evansville's Tucker Peterson fell to Caleb Salentine in a 10-4 decision.
With the score tied 3-3, Evansville took the lead with a pin at 285 pounds by Tim Lund at 4 minutes. These were the last points the Blue Devils scored in the meet as the Spartans won the next 11 matches.
While Evansville's chances of a first-round victory decreased, the Blue Devils never lost their spirit and continued to battle in every match. With the score 57-9 entering the final match of the meet, Evansville's Brayden Engelkens waved his arms to rally the crowd and his teammates before the team's final match of the season.
Of course the loss stings, but the Blue Devils felt fortunate to be just one of four schools at the state meet out of all the Division 2 schools in the state of Wisconsin. Above all, the Blue Devils had fun competing on the state's biggest stage.
"(We're) happy to be in our position even in a loss," Weiler said. "You take that and you learn from that. You have to have a growth mindset and put yourself in a position where you can have fun with it and just celebrate even some of the little things like wins and victories that we had. All that being said, it was an awesome experience and awesome for our program."
Unlike the vast majority of wrestling teams in the state, Evansville has had to keep practicing for the past two weeks after sectional competition concluded. Weiler is proud of the way his team prepared and the effort they brought the past two weeks.
"I'm extremely proud of the kids and part of our thought process (these weeks) was let's try to keep it light and let's try to keep it fun," Weiler said. "We have to stay in condition but we can't run the guys or make them go too hard. So it's a delicate process to go through."
With several young wrestlers on the roster, the state tournament was also a learning experience for those returning to the team next year. Wrestlers from Evansville's middle school team even came to Madison to see the show. Weiler hopes this experience serves as motivation to these wrestlers.
"That (experience) is invaluable," Weiler said. "There's no way to really replicate that. We try to (as) we schedule big tournaments, where we can think about spotlights and all this stuff, but there's no way to replicate something like we just experienced today. So this experience for our underclassmen will hopefully be a motivating factor for them down the road."
Weiler not only sees this as a wrestling experience, but the entire path to the state stage as a life experience.
"That's where the life lessons come in down the road, whether they see it now or not," Weiler said. "Some of them do see it right now or their parents do. But the big picture goes much further beyond this. I'm glad that we went out there and we competed really hard. We definitely scored some points and we had fun along the way."
This state appearance was the first for the Blue Devils' since 2016, before Weiler was a part of the program. The growth in the program is evident as Evansville has racked up several accolades this season.
At 132 pounds, Danny Heiser claimed his second individual state title in as many seasons. The Blue Devils ended their regular season with a 14-5 record and an 8-0 record in the Rock Valley Conference. The team took first place in the Cramer Brown Invite and Raider Scramble meets this year. They claimed a sectional title after falling in the sectional finals last season.
After the loss in the state tournament next year, the Blue Devils are eying a championship for next season.
"That was our expectation, not only just seeing state, but a state championship," Weiler said. "So we are continuing to build the program and build the brand to try to get to that point. There's a lot of hard work and dedication from a lot of different people: the coaching staff, parents, kids, community members and past coaches.
"I came in with a pretty good group from the last couple of years, and I take it pretty seriously to be able to help guide that group into the next step so we can get there. We can put Evansville wrestling and the Evansville community on the map not only in the state of Wisconsin, but hopefully beyond our borders too."
WIAA DIVISION 2 WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT
LUXEMBURG-CASCO 63, EVANSVILLE 9
195—Brad Bartz (E) over Ezra Waege (LC) Dec 5-4. 220—Caleb Salentine (LC) over Tucker Peterson (E) Dec 10-4. 285—Tim Lund (E) over Aden Weber (LC) Fall 4:00. 106—Jake Jandrin (LC) over Blake Frey (E) Maj 13-5. 113—Michael Bostwick (LC) over Race Howlett (E) Fall 2:15. 120—Isaac Jerabek (LC) over Logan Olson (E) TF 15-0. 126—Blakelee Bastien (LC) over Lincoln Keller (E) Fall 3:19 . 132—Easton Worachek (LC) over Danny Heiser (E) Dec 7-4.
138—Caleb Delebreau (LC) over Wyatt Nelson (E) Fall 3:37. 145—Max Ronsman (LC) over Max Kaether (E) Fall 0:44. 152—George Herlache (LC) over Lee Jorgensen (E) Fall 3:47. 160—Ryan Routhieaux (LC) over Adryan Wessels (E) Fall 1:04. 170—Sam Schutz (LC) over Charlie Braunschweig (E) Fall 2:29. 182—Trace Schoenebeck (LC) over Brayden Engelkens (E) Fall 0:53.