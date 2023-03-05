MADISON — Score points and have fun is Evansville coach Kent Weiler's philosophy for the Blue Devils' wrestling program.

On Saturday, Evansville fell to Luxemburg-Casco 63-9 in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 state wrestling tournament. Luxemburg-Casco went on to win the Division 2 title.

JVG_230306_STATETEAM01.jpg
Buy Now

Evansville’s Brad Bartz competes against Luxemburg-Casco’s Ezra Waege at 195 pounds during their semifinal match in the Division 2 team wrestling state tournament at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison on Saturday. Evansville lost 63-9.
JVG_230306_STATETEAM03.jpg
Buy Now

Evansville’s Tim Lund competes against Luxemburg-Casco’s Aden Weber at 285 pounds during their semifinal match in the Division 2 team wrestling state tournament at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison on Saturday.  Evansville lost 63-9.
JVG_230306_STATETEAM08.jpg
Buy Now

Evansville’s Danny Heiser competes against Luxemburg-Casco’s Easton Worachek at 132 pounds during their semifinal match in the Division 2 team wrestling state tournament at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you