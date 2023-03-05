MADISON — Score points and have fun is Evansville coach Kent Weiler's philosophy for the Blue Devils' wrestling program.

On Saturday, Evansville fell to Luxemburg-Casco 63-9 in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 state wrestling tournament. While the points didn't fall in Evansville's favor, the second part of Weiler's motto rang true.

