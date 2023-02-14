01STOCK_WRESTLING

EVANSVILLE—The Evansville Blue Devils won a pair of dual meets Tuesday night to claim their second-ever state team wrestling berth in their home gym.

Evansville defeated Martin Luther 63-15 in a semifinal. Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater beat Belmont/Platteville 46-33 in the other semifinal, and in the finals, the Blue Devils emerged victorious, again by a score of 63-15.

