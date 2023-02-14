EVANSVILLE—The Evansville Blue Devils won a pair of dual meets Tuesday night to claim their second-ever state team wrestling berth in their home gym.
Evansville defeated Martin Luther 63-15 in a semifinal. Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater beat Belmont/Platteville 46-33 in the other semifinal, and in the finals, the Blue Devils emerged victorious, again by a score of 63-15.
"They were steady and they did exactly what they needed to do," Evansville coach Kent Weiler said about his wrestlers. "We did the work prior right before getting here. We had a lot of fun and that's been our theme (this year). Have fun and score points."
After beating Whitewater 51-22 on Jan. 24 and finishing first over the Whippets in the league tournament, the Blue Devils knew what they had to do to defeat their conference rival.
Lee Jorgensen got things started for the Blue Devils, beating Whitewater's Nate Black in an 11-2 major decision at 152.
Entering the third period, Jorgensen had a 6-2 lead and made Black pay when his attempt of a double-leg takedown was blocked. Jorgensen took Black to the mat, but he fought hard to avoid the pin and set the tempo for the Whippets.
"We did fight, and I was proud of Nate Black (not) getting pinned," said Whitewater coach John Schimming. "He was on his back and he fought hard, and he only gave up a major decision. ... That's huge for any of our kids."
Down 4-0 in the team score, the Whippets grabbed the lead after Aaron Porras pinned Evansville's Adryan Wessels in 46 seconds at 160 pounds.
Porras won a regional championship last weekend and has been a leader for the Whippets all season.
"We lost good leadership last season, and that was a big concern I had," Schimming said. "But Aaron has stepped up nicely in that regard and is coming in the mornings and getting guys ready along with CJ Tomomitsu."
After Porras' pin, Evansville went on a run of six straight pins, which came from Charlie Braunschweig, Owen Heiser, Brad Bartz, Tucker Peterson, Tim Lund and Blake Frey. After that stretch, the Blue Devils held a 40-6 lead.
Whitewater went on to win the next two matches at 113 and 120 by decision. In the 113 class, the Whippets' Jason Villegas won a 6-5 decision over Race Howlett, then Whitewater's Victor Hernandez won a 19-6 major decision over Logan Olson. Evansville won the next four matches from there.
The Blue Devils' Lincoln Keller beat Tomomitsu in a 12-2 major decision at 126, and teammate Danny Heiser won the 101st match of his high school career when he beat Whitewater's Connor Friend by tech fall. Heiser picked up his 100th win over Martin Luther's Revere Taylor.
"I knew I was going to hit it at at some point in my sophomore year," Heiser said. "I thought I was going to hit it at the state tournament, not here though. So it was it was nice to hit it in front of the home crowd."
Wyatt Nelson beat Whitewater's Traysen Thomason in a 4-2 decision, and Evansville's Max Kaether pinned Odair Porras at 3:30 to close out the Blue Devils' sectional victory.
Weiler credited every wrestler on his roster for Tuesday's accomplishment.
"What's so special is that it's not just the 14 kids that wrestled tonight, but it's the whole group that did the work and understand the goal," Weiler said. "We put 14 athletes out on the on the mat. But there's everybody in the room. And then there's the guys that were here last year when we lost in the sectional finals. So (tonight) we had an opportunity and we just enjoyed it."
Tuesday's win means the Blue Devils will wrestle together as a team at least one more time on the state's biggest stage at the UW Field House in Madison on March 4.
"I feel like it shows how good we are as a team and how well connected we are," Heiser said. "I feel like on our team, everyone is a lot closer than they are on other teams. I was on the Oregon team for a little while, and I feel like this team is smaller, but it's a lot more close knit. Everyone's super supportive and nice."
Whitewater's Schimming was proud of his team and what it accomplished despite the runner-up finish.
"In the first dual meet of the night, they really came back well because we dug ourselves a hole," Schimming said. "They just stayed behind each other and had each other's back like they've had all season. I'm very proud of them."
The Whippets are sending seven wrestlers into individual sectional brackets.
"Last year's group was a really close group, and they got along really well," Schimming said. "This group is very similar. They've had some adversity since last season as a group, and they've really come together even more and they work hard."
WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
WHITEWATER 46, BELMONT/PLATTEVILLE 33
145—Tyler Kisamore (BP) over Odair Porras (W) Fall 0:42. 152—Cam Spensley (BP) over Nate Black (W) Fall 1:39. 160—Aaron Porras (W) receives forfeit. 170—Sebastian Cuellar (W) receives forfeit. 182—Kadyn Davis (BP) over Payton Lyon (W) Dec 10-8. 195—Avi Kalra (W) over Cam Moore (BP) Fall 0:56. 220—Mason Mandurano (BP) over Ethan Barels (W) Fall 1:16. 285—Porter Mandurano (BP) over Devion Olson (W) Fall 0:57.
106 Jasen Porras (W) over Colton Eisele (BP) Fall 3:13. 113—Jason Villegas (Whitewater) over Ignacio Arnaiz (Belmont/Platteville) Fall 4:43. 120—Victor Hernandez (W) over Alborz Dehnavi (BP.) MD 21-9. 126—Dylan Weigel (BP) over CJ Tomomitsu (W) Fall 2:50. 132—Connor Friend (W) receives forfeit. 138—Traysen Thomason (W) receives forfeit.
EVANSVILLE 63, MARTIN LUTHER 15
145—Max Kaether (E) over Eli Lofy (ML) Fall 2:19. 152—Lee Jorgensen (E) over Hunter Burr (ML) Fall 5:14. 160—L'Shawn Taylor (ML) over Adryan Wessels (E) Fall 1:55. 170—Charlie Braunschweig (E) over Elijah Wood (ML) Fall 0:14. 182—Owen Heiser (E) over Ethan Bonilla (ML) Fall 0:29. 195—Jalen Perera (ML) over Brad Bartz (E) Fall 1:41. 220—Tucker Peterson (E) over Armani Johnson (ML) Dec 7-2.
285—Tim Lund (E) over Aiden O`Brien (ML) Fall 0:52. 106—Blake Frey (E) over James Breiling (ML) Fall 0:50. 113—Race Howlett (E) over Jose Pineda (ML) Fall 5:57. 120—Zion Salllee (ML) over Logan Olson (E) Dec 8-6. 126—Lincoln Keller (E) over Jesus Fernandez (ML) Fall 1:31. 132—Danny Heiser (E) over Revere Taylor (ML) Fall 0:39. 138—Wyatt Nelson (E) over Deondre Williams (ML) Fall 1:59.
EVASNVILLE 63, WHITEWATER 15
152—Jorgensen (E) over Black (W) MD 11-2. 160—A. Porras (W) over Wessels (E) Fall 0:46. 170—Braunschweig (E) over Cuellar (W) Fall 3:01. 182—O. Heiser (E) over Kalra (W) Fall 0:50. 195—Bartz (E) over Lyon (W) Fall 0:33. 220—Peterson (Evansville) over Barels (W) Fall 1:59. 285—Tim Lund (E) over Devion Olson (W) Fall 0:53. 106—Frey (Evansville) over J. Porras (W) Fall 4:59. 113—Villegas (W) over Howlett (E) Dec 6-5.
120—Hernandez (W) over Olson (Evansville) MD 19-6. 126—Keller (E) over Tomomitsu (W) MD 12-2. 132—D. Heiser (E) over Friend (W) TF 15-0. 138—Nelson (E) over Thomason (W) Dec 4-2. 145—Kaether (E) over O. Porras (W) Fall 3:30.
- Milton 38, Burlington 36; Mukwonago 43, Milton 31—The Red Hawks started out their Division 1 sectional title quest in Elkhorn by beating Burlington but fell in the finals to Mukwonago.
Down 12-0 early in the match against the Demons, a pin from Madi Peach at 113 pounds put Milton on the board. Two straight technical falls from Aiden Slama and Matt Haldiman and a major decision in favor of Tyson Peach gave the Red Hawks a 20-12 lead.
Up 26-18 after a pin from Royce Nilo at 145, Burlington went on a run and won its next three matches.
Down 33-26, Milton's Quinn Williams and Aeoden Sinclair each recorded pins at 182 and 195, respectively, to close out the team's win.
In the finals, the Indians went up 10-0 after the first two matches. Slama, Haldiman, Tyson Peach and Nilo won their matches to give Milton a 22-13 lead, but the Red Hawks couldn't capitalize after trading points for the remainder of the meet. Terrel Fisher and Sinclair each recorded wins, but Mukwonago secured two straight pins to seal its victory.
On Saturday, Milton will send nine wrestlers to Burlington to compete in the individual sectionals tournament.
WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
MILTON 38, BURLINGTON 36
285—Grant Otter (B) pins Liam Droessler (M). 106—Evan Gill (B) pins Gabe Shaw (M). 113—Madi Peach (M) pins Patrick Skrundz (B). 120—Aiden Slama (M) over Landon Jacobs (B) TF 16-0. 126—Matt Haldiman (M) over Ben Guerra (B) TF 17-2. 132—Tyson Peach (M) over Brody Toledo (B) MD 14-2. 138—Mason Perez (B) pins Tyler Rateike (M).
145—Royce Nilo (M) pins Porter Tiedt (B). 152—Nolan Myszkewicz (B) pins Kaleb Wendt (M). 160—Austin Skrundz (B) over Justin Scherdin (M) Fall 2:00. 170—Kade Boyd (B) over Terrel Fisher (M) Dec 12-7. 182—Quinn Williams (M) over Lee Gauger (B) Fall 2:00. 195—Aeoden Sinclair (M) pins Dane Loppnow (B). 220—Jaxon Lee (M) vs Jordan Moldenhauer (B).
MUKWONAGO 43, MILTON 31
106—Colton Katzfey (MUK) over Gabe (MIL) Fall 1:54. 113—Brian Whipple (MUK) over M. Peach (MIL) MD 16-3. 120—Slama (MIL) over Alex Needham (MUK) Fall 2:42. 126—Haldiman (MIL) over Adam Whittier (MUK) MD 10-0. 132 T. Peach (MIL) receives forfeit. 138—Blake Roberts (MUK) over Rateike (MIL) Dec 5-0. 145—Nilo (MIL) receives forfeit. 152—Thomas Jungwirth (MUK) over Wendt (MIL) Fall 1:49.
160—Wyatt Newman (MUK) over Scherdin (MIL) Fall 5:01. 170—Fisher (MIL) over Charles Vento (MUK) Dec 7-3. 182—Hayden Chitwood (MUK) over Williams (MIL) Fall 1:09. 195 Sinclair (MIL) over Wade Kippers (Mukwonago) Fall 1:27. 220—Ryan Mazer (MUK) over Lee (MIL) Fall 0:37. 285—Grant Stromberg (MUK) over Droessler (MIL) Fall 0:50.