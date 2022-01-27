Battling through injury-related lineup changes and difficult opponents, the Janesville Craig wrestling team persevered on Wednesday.
The result was a 40-27 victory over Middleton in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at home.
Cougars coach Jason Vogt said he was pleased with the team effort of his Cougars, who improved to 3-2 in Big Eight duals even though a couple of Cougars wrestlers were substituting for injured teammates.
At the top of that list was junior Dominic Albrecht, filling in for an injured teammate at 145 pounds. He earned a 9-3 victory over the Cardinals’ Camden Baker to even the match.
“He got taken down right away, but he turned it around and got three takedowns, along with a point for an illegal hold and then a reversal,” Vogt said. “He’s probably got the biggest heart on the team.”
Albrecht’s win came right after Hunter Klietz battled to a 7-4 victory over Middleton’s Walker Hargrove.
“Hunter gave him a heck of a match,” Vogt said. “A couple of takedowns and then he just outworked the kid. Hunter has a motor in him that doesn’t stop.”
Craig got pins from Andrew Craddick at 160 pounds, Gavin Bailey at 195, Patrick Jones at 220 and Isaiah Gibbs at 113. Jack Ryan scored a major decision at 170.
Craig is scheduled to take part in the Big Eight Showcase at Parker on Friday and will travel to Whitewater for a nonconference dual Tuesday.
CRAIG 40, MIDDLETON 27
132—Seth Howald, M, pinned Gage Romack, 0:56. 138—Hunter Klietz, JC, dec. Walker Hargrove, 7-4. 145—Dominick Albrecht, JC, dec. Camden Baker, M, 9-3. 152—Seth Bunn, M, pinned Jacob Brown, JC, 5:28. 160—Andrew Craddick, JC, pinned Eli Quesada, M, 1:26. 170—Jack Ryan, JC, mdec. over Gavin Gall, 14-3. 182—Bryce Falk, M, pinned Kyle Pringle, 0:47. 195—Gavin Bailey, JC, pinned Jack Sigler, 1:36. 220—Patrick Jones, JC, pinned Gavynn Cooper, 4:25. 113—Isaiah Gibbs, JC, pinned Joe Cristoforo, M, 0:28. 126—Jonah Dennis, M, dec. Koda Jimenez, 11-5. 120—Middleton won forfeit. 285—Craig won forfeit. 106—Double forfeit.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.