Justin Teague and Nate Pozzani of Beloit Turner shined in the Whitewater boys wrestling invitational on Saturday.
Teague (13-0) claimed first place in the 138-pound weight class after pinning Landon Colson of Janesville Craig at the 3:47 mark of the championship match in that weight class.
Pozzani (12-1), meanwhile, finished in the top spot at 145, beating Burlington's Mason Perez at 1:52 in the first-place match.
Zack Ries (11-2) took second place for the Trojans at 132 pounds, falling to Riverdale's Sean Duffy in the championship match. Turner's Brayden Ward (8-5) and Tony Hamilton (10-3) each took third place at 120 and 285, respectively.
Four Whippets claimed third-place finishes in their weight classes: Jason Villegas (7-5) at 113, CJ Tomomitsu (10-2) at 126, Connor Friend (9-3) at 132 and Payton Lyon (8-4) at 182.
Turner scored 212 points as a team to take third place overall. Whitewater was next in fourth with 181 points.
Craig takes sixth place
On his way to his runner-up finish at 138, Colson (9-3) pinned his first four opponents in Saturday's tournament.
"Landon Colson pinned his first four opponents to make the finals, only to get caught trying to turn Justin Teague from Beloit Turner and ended up getting pinned himself," Craig coach Jason Vogt said.
Isaiah Gibbs (4-2) and Dante Albrecht (6-5) each finished second in the 113 and 195 weight classes, respectively. Gibbs fell to Burlington's Landon Jacobs in the first-place match, while Burlington's Dane Loppnow beat Albrecht in the championship match at 195.
"Both Isiah Gibbs and Dante Albrecht lost their first matches then wrestled all the way back to the finals by pinning the next three wrestlers only to be beaten by the same guy they lost in the first round," Vogt said.
First-year wrestler Cooper Measner (2-3) finished in fifth place in the 145 weight class and pinned two wrestlers.
Devlynn Albrecht and Nadia Fuentes took first place in their weight classes in the girls tournament. They both pinned all their opponents, Vogt said.
"Both are looking extremely tough right now and both should be place winners at the girls state tournament," the Cougars coach added.
WHITEWATER INVITATIONAL
TEAM RESULTS
Burlington 293.5, Riverdale 226, Beloit Turner 212, Whitewater 181, Waupun 173.5, Janesville Craig 127.5, Kenosha Bradford 115, Lake Mills 82, Beloit Memorial 77.5, Shoreland Lutheran 73, Verona 64, Greenfield 22.
AREA FINISHERS
106—Jasen Porras (W), 5-2, fourth place; Erion Neeley (JC), 1-4, eighth place; Maverick Hughes (JC), 1-4, ninth place.
113—Isaiah Gibbs (JC), 4-2, second place; Jason Villegas (W), 7-5, third place.
120—Brayden Ward (BT), 8-5, third place; Jarvis Porcaro (W), 7-5, sixth place; Aidyn Tucker, 2-4, seventh place.
126—CJ Tomomitsu (W), 10-2, third place; Sydney Andrews (BT), 9-4, fourth place.
132—Zack Ries (BT), 11-2, second place; Connor Friend (W), 9-3, third place; Lucian Getchell (JC), 3-4, fifth place.
138—Justin Teague (BT), 13-0, first place; Landon Colson (JC), 9-3, second place; Trayson Thomason (W), 8-4, fourth place.
145—Nate Pozzani (BT), 12-1, first place; Cooper Measner (JC), 2-3, fifth place; Keegan Sheffield (W), 4-8, sixth place.
152—Sebastian Cuellar (W), 7-5, sixth place; Braden Punzel (JC), 6-6, seventh place; Elijah Dever (BT), 7-6, eighth place.
160—Aaron Porras (W), 8-4, fourth place; Carlos Ramirez (BT), 6-7, sixth place; Dominick Albrecht (JC), 6-6, seventh.
170—Eric Halon (BT), 7-6, fourth place; JJ Gonzalez (W), 4-8, sixth place; Jesus Barajas (W), 2-3, seventh place.
182—Jesus Barajas (W), 8-4, third place; Kooper Huffman (BT), 9-4, fourth place; Teegan Burdick (JC), 8-4, fifth place.
195—Dante Albrecht (JC), 6-5, second place; Hunter Griinke (BT), 7-6, fourth place.
220—Kyle Larson (BT), 7-6, fourth place; Nick Gregg (JC), 5-7, eighth place.
285—Tony Hamilton (BT), 10-3, third place; Richard Franco (W), 3-4, fourth place; Deavion Olson (W), 3-2, fifth place; Jarmaine Maresch (JC), 2-4, sixth place.