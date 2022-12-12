01STOCK_WRESTLING
Buy Now

Justin Teague and Nate Pozzani of Beloit Turner shined in the Whitewater boys wrestling invitational on Saturday.

Teague (13-0) claimed first place in the 138-pound weight class after pinning Landon Colson of Janesville Craig at the 3:47 mark of the championship match in that weight class.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you