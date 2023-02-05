01STOCK_WRESTLING
Albany/Parkview took second in the Trailways Conference wrestling tournament Saturday morning. Four Vikings won individual titles in their respective weight classes.

The Albany/Parkview winners were Slater Valley (32-6) at 106, Evan Suer (27-15) at 138, Wyatt Egan (33-3) at 195 and Wesley Egan (39-1) at 220.

