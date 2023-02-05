Wrestling Wrestling: Albany/Parkview finishes second in Trailways Conference tournament GAZETTE STAFF Feb 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Albany/Parkview took second in the Trailways Conference wrestling tournament Saturday morning. Four Vikings won individual titles in their respective weight classes.The Albany/Parkview winners were Slater Valley (32-6) at 106, Evan Suer (27-15) at 138, Wyatt Egan (33-3) at 195 and Wesley Egan (39-1) at 220.Markesan was the top team at the tournament, collecting 234.5 points to top the Vikings.TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTTEAM RESULTSMarkesan 234.5, Albany/Parkview 214, Pardeeville 197, Johnson Creek 112, Horicon 106, Rio/Camb-Fries/Fall River/Randolph 99.5, Deerfield 78, Lourdes Ac./Valley Chr. (Osh.) 78, Princeton/Green Lake 55.5, Palmyra-Eagle 40.5, Dodgeland 36, Hustisford 31, Oakfield 26, Montello 0.TOP FINISHERS AND TOP ALBANY/PARKVIEW FINISHERS106—1. Slater Valley (AP) 32-6.113—1. Kayden Vannatta (M) 26-12; 2. Connor Flippin (AP) 11-13.120—1. Jackson Preston (P) 33-11; 5. Trevor Haugen (AP) 6-4.126—1. Chase Powell (M) 32-6.132—1. Mason Carpenter (LV) 38-2; 3. Ian Suer (AP) 35-9.138—1. Evan Suer (AP) 27-15.145—1. Logan Olmsted (R) 22-4; 4. Nicolas Zamora (AP) 22-12.152—1. William Becker (P) 40-4; 5. Simone Cenacchi (AP) 9-18.160—1. Treston Eckstein (M) 41-4; 6. Jayden Anderson (AP) 13-19.170—1. Jayden Anderson (M) 39-5; 6. Sean Morales (AP) 10-15.182—1. Jaden Walker (M) 41-3; 2. Sam Schwengels (AP) 38-3.195—1. Wyatt Egan (AP) 33-3.220—1. Wesley Egan (AP) 39-1.285—1. Hunter Stelzer (LV) 19-5. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Wrestling Recommended for you Trending Now Searching for answers: Family and friends of missing Madison man demonstrate in Janesville Hy-Vee to open Tuesday with new 4-way stop at Lexington Drive entry Rockford homicide suspect arrested in Janesville Parker High School releases first-semester honor roll The week that was in Janesville: a (maybe) haunted house, Exclusive Company building redo and the death of a Rock County Jail inmate Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form