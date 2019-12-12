WHITEWATER

Brianna Staebler is about to check another one of her wrestling goals off the list.

The Whitewater High junior hopes to show other girls they have increasing opportunities to do the same.

Staebler, who won a national championship at the Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, this past July, is set to sign a national letter of intent to wrestle for Campbellsville University on Sunday.

"I want to help other people through the opportunities I've been given," Staebler said. "That means more to me than signing for college. If I'm able to help someone come into the sport that I love ... and help them find a way to help get college paid for or escape a bad situation ... the happier I'll be."

With that spirit in mind, in conjunction with her signing, the Whitewater Wrestling Club is hosting an Early Season Kickoff Classic all-girls wrestling tournament Sunday morning. And Campbellsville University head coach Lee Miracle will conduct an all-girls training camp in the afternoon.

"Other places in the country have done all-girl-only events, but to my knowledge, there have been no all-girl-only events in Wisconsin," said Keith Staebler, Brianna's father. "We are hoping to show it can be done and hopefully start a trend.

"It is our opinion that if girls and parents see more all-girls events that our bigger goal of helping Wisconsin sanction women's wrestling will become easier."

Women's wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

According to a recent report from Wisconsin Public Radio, there were 16,562 girls competing in high school wrestling across the country last year, up from 804 in 1994. And 18 states currently have official scholastic state championships for girls wrestling, but Wisconsin is not one of them.

UW-Stevens Point and Lakeland University both offer women's wrestling programs, and Carthage College is adding a program next school year.

There are more than 60 college women's wrestling programs across the country.

"Opportunities to get scholarships for women's wrestling have never been better," Keith Staebler said. "When Brianna started in fifth grade, there were only 17 schools offering women's college programs.

"At our upcoming tournament, we hope to have a roundtable discussion with parents while their girls are in the clinic to offer insights on how they might be able to also seize the opportunity for their girls to wrestle in college."

Sunday's girls wrestling tournament is for girls from kindergarten through eighth grade and will be held at Whitewater High. It begins with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and wrestling at 9. Cost is $15, and girls will be grouped based on age, experience level and weight.

The clinic will include lessons on the fundamental techniques needed to reach the next level from Miracle, who has experience not just as a college coach but with the U.S. women's world and junior women's world teams. It will run from 1-4 p.m., and cost is $15.

Registration can be found on trackwrestling.com. Girls who register for both the tournament and camp will pay just $20 total. The first 75 girls to register for the camp will receive a T-shirt.

Staebler chooses Campbellsville

Staebler, one of the top-ranked girls wrestlers in the country thanks to her championship in Fargo, is set to sign with Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

The women's wrestling program won the 2018 Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association national championship and has produced eight individual WCWA national champions and 37 all-American wrestlers.

Keith Staebler said his daughter will be getting an academic scholarship along with a partial wrestling scholarship.

"I'm really excited to go down there and wrestler," Brianna said. "It's like I can't wait for high school to be over so I can finally start wrestling in college. Not that I won't miss high school, but it's a great opportunity I've been given, and I can't wait."