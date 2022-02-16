Evansville’s bid to return to the WIAA state team wrestling tournament came up short Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils won their Division 2 semifinal match over Rock Valley Conference rival Whitewater, but were upended by Prairie du Chien 31-25 in the title match.
Evansville, which made its only state team appearance in 2014, got wins from Danny Heiser, Camden Staver, Blake Frey, Charlie Braunschweig, Owen Heiser and Tucker Peterson in the loss to Prairie du Chien.
Evansville 53, Whitewater 19—The Blue Devils advanced to the sectional final by winning 10 matches against the Whippets, six by pin.
Evansville wrestlers who earned pin victories were Gunner Katzenmeyer at 113 pounds, Heiser at 120, Wyatt Nelson at 132, Caleb Miller at 138, Ricky Braunschweig at 160 and Charlie Braunschweig at 182.
The Whippets got pins from Aaron Porras at 152 and Mason Deporter at 285.
EVANSVILLE 53, WHITEWATER 19113 pounds—Gunner Katzenmeyer (E) pinned Jason Villegas, 0:26. 120—Danny Heiser (E) pinned CJ Tomomitsu, 0:52. 126—Camden Staver (E) dec. Connor Friend, 8-2. 132—Wyatt Nelson (E) pinned Ashly Xochipa, 2:45. 138—Caleb Miller (E) pinned Cooper Hammond, 1:21. 145—Marcus Deporter (W) mdec. over Lee Jorgensen, 13-4. 152—Aaron Porras (W) pinned Drew Jarstad, 3:42. 160—Ricky Braunschweig (E) pinned Sebastian Cuellar, 1:14. 170—Owen Heiser (E) mdec. over Carter Friend, 16-3. 182—Charlie Braunschweig (E) pinned Jesus Barajas, 1:52. 195—Liam Speich, E, mdec. over Payton Lyon, 18-7. 220—Evansville won forfeit. 285—Mason Deporter (W) pinned Tucker Peterson, 0:52. 106—Jarvis Porcaro (W) dec. Blake Frey, 13-10.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 31, EVANSVILLE 25120—Danny Heiser (E) tech. fall over Drake Ingham 15-0; 126—Camden Staver (E) dec. Ryder Koenig 5-3; 132— Rhett Koenig (PDC) pinned Wyatt Nelson :26; 138—Drew Hird (PDC) pinned Caleb Miller 5:20; 145—Luke Kramer (PDC) pinned Max Kaether :57; 152—Jeremiah Avery (PDC) dec. Lee Jorgensen 7-0; 160—Maddox Cejka (PDC) dec. Ricky Braunschweig 6-5; 170—Charlie Braunschweig (E) won by disqualification over Cole Halverson; 182—Owen Heiser (E) tech. fall over Brogan Brewer 16-1; 195—Blake Thiry (PDC) major dec. over Liam Speich 9-0; 220—Ty Wagner (PDC) dec. Baylin Crull 8-6; 285—Tucker Peterson (E) major dec. over Dylan Wright 11-0; 106—Blake Frey (E) dec. Mason Ihde 9-2; 113—Mason Baumgartner (PDC) dec. Gunner Katzenmeyer 8-7.
