MADISON
It was an up-and-down day for area wrestlers on Day 1 of the WIAA state individual tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Of the 11 area wrestlers competing in Division 1, only Milton’s Aeoden Sinclair and Matt Haldiman went 2-0 on the day to advance to tonight’s semifinals.
Sinclair, a sophomore and the top-ranked wrestler at 170 pounds, won both his matches Thursday by technical fall and will take a 46-1 record into his semifinal match against Ben Otto (39-2) of Brookfield Central.
The junior Haldiman won both matches Thursday by decision and takes a 41-7 record into a semifinal match against Aiden Crawley (38-6) of Brookfield Central.
Milton’s Royce Nilo (145) and Aiden Slama won opening-round matches but lost in the quarterfinals to enter the consolation bracket.
Janesville Craig senior Hunter Klietz (138) and Janesville Parker sophomore Cayden Brandenburg (152) lost opening-round matches.
Parker coach Shane Fleming said Brandenburg simply didn’t wrestle well enough on the big stage.
“It was kind of a lackluster effort for Cayden today, and you just can’t do that at state because everybody’s good up here,” Fleming said. “But he’s head and shoulders above where he was as a freshman, and hopefully, this leaves a bad taste in his mouth and he gets after it next year. He just picked a really bad time to have a bad match.”
Elkhorn’s Trayton Torres (120) and Joey Showalter (132) both won opening-round matches but lost in the quarterfinals.
In Division 2, Evansville senior Gunner Katzenmeyer won his opening-round match at 106 to advance to this morning’s quarterfinals.
Delavan-Darien’s Chris Karbash (120) and Owen Chelminiak (160) also won openers.
Beloit Turner senior Cal Ries improved to 43-5 at 182 by winning his opening-round match.
AREA RESULTS THURSDAY
DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS
113 pounds—Wyatt Skebba, Hortonville, mdec. over Aiden Slama, Milton, 15-1.
120—Andrew Martin, Pewaukee, dec. Trayton Torres, Elkhorn, 5-2.
126—Matt Haldiman, Milton, dec. Quintin Wolbert, Oconomowoc, 8-4.
132—Preston Kratochvill, Holmen, mdec. over Joey Showalter, Elkhorn, 10-2.
145—Brett Back, Wis. Rapids, injury default over Royce Nilo, Milton, 3:42.
170—Aeoden Sinclair, Milton, tech. fall over Kasey Gish, West Bend East, 26-11.
DIVISION 1 PRELIMINARIES
106 pounds—Brayden Casey, Menomonie, def. Logan Clausen, Lake Geneva Badger, 4-2.
113—Aiden Slama, Milton, maj. dec. over David Sincere, Hales Corners Whitnall/Greendale, 11-1.
120—Trayton Torres, Elkhorn, pinned Easton Cooper, Schofield D.C. Everest, 2:00.
126—Matt Haldiman, Milton, dec. Connor Crumer, Hartland Arrowhead, 10-9.
132—Joey Showalter, Elkhorn, dec. Keagan Cliver, Marshfield, 9-3.
138—Nate Druckrey, Hartland Arrowhead, maj. dec. over Hunter Klietz, Janesville Craig, 16-7.
145—Royce Nilo, Milton, mdec. over Aiden Zirbel, Waukesha North, 10-1.
152—Ben Ott, Glendale Nicolet, pinned Cayden Brandenburg, Janesville Parker, 4:52.
160—Magnus Kuokkanen, Waukesha West, maj. dec. over Michael Schliem, Milton, 9-1.
170—Aeoden Sinclair, Milton, tech. fall over Chase Woosencraft, Pulaski, 23-8.
182—Ashton Fischer, Wis. Rapids, dec. Kade Desormeau, Milton, 8-6.
195—Brayden Rosenow, Menomonee Falls, pinned Charlie Eckert, Milton, 0:40.
DIVISION 2
FIRST-ROUND MATCHES
106 pounds—Gunner Katzenmeyer, Evansville, dec. Maverick Kostrzak, Hammond St. Croix Central, 4-2.
120—Chris Karbash, Delavan-Darien, maj. dec. over Brett Soquet, Denmark, 12-4.
160—Owen Chelminiak, Delavan-Darien, dec. Nate Jechort, Winneconne, 8-2.
170—Alaric Muckerheide, Sheboygan Falls, maj. dec. over Jackson Burk, Beloit Turner, 11-3.
182—Cal Ries, Beloit Turner, pinned Jay DeBlaey, Oostburg, 3:45.
220—Wyatt Ripp, Lodi, pinned Mason DePorter, Whiteawter, 4:28.