MADISON — Milton's Aeoden Sinclair wrestled his way to a Division 1 state wrestling championship at 220 pounds on Saturday. Evansville's Danny Heiser, meanwhile, secured secured a Division 2 championship at 132 pounds. 

In the girls bracket, Lake Geneva Badger's Carley Ceshker and Ella Creighton each secured state championships at 126 and 185 pounds, respectively. 

