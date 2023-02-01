JANESVILLE—Wednesday night might have been a nonconference dual meet with eyes more geared toward tournament competition.
But the intensity was certainly ratcheted up as visiting Whitewater took down Janesville Craig 46-33 Wednesday night.
The Whippets received a pair of forfeits and won several tight matches to overcome the Cougars.
“I told them before the match that I did the math and I had them losing,” Whitewater coach John Schimming said. “So somebody needed to step up. And we had a couple kids wrestle better than I had them doing, whether that means winning or avoiding getting pinned.”
Craig coach Jason Vogt said the match had plenty of highlights for his squad.
“There were good matches all night,” Vogt said. “Isaiah Gibbs (113 pounds) had a great match. He’s coming off pinning the two-time conference champ from Beloit, so he’s really peaking at the right time.
“I wish we wouldn’t have had to forfeit 126, but it happens. Caleb Weir (132) is new to wrestling, but he performed well, I thought.”
Landon Colson (138) continued his outstanding sophomore campaign with a pin.
“He’s a stud,” Vogt said. “Tonight was his 25th win, and one of his goals was to get to 30. With the Big Eight Tournament this weekend and then playoffs, he can get there. He’s got tunnel vision on the state tournament right now.”
Colson said he came into tonight’s match with some confidence.
“I had wrestled against him before and was able to get a pin,” Colson said. “So I was just really aggressive and went after him. I was really happy with how it went.”
Colson said he isn’t trying to look too far ahead, but his goals are set high.
“The first thing is I’m just trying to get 1% better every day in practice,” Colson said. “I don’t want to try and limit myself by setting low goals, either. I’d love to do well in conference and postseason and qualify for state. If I’m able to do that, then I want to be able to place at state.”
Cooper Measner, wrestling for the first time as a junior, was impressive in a victory.
“I would like to go into the conference tournament with a full lineup, but I don’t think we’re going to be able to do that,” Vogt said. “So it’s going to be hard to win the whole thing if that’s the case. But I still think we’re a top three team in conference. We were 6-3 in dual meets, and we’ve got a lot of potential. We can sneak up on some teams, I think.”
Whitewater’s Victor Hernandez (120) put on an impressive show in pinning Craig’s Aidyn Tucker in the second round. while Jasen Porras (103) kicked off the match with a victory for the Whippets.
Braden Punzel (152) provided a highlight of the evening for the Cougars. Wrestling for the final time on the Craig mat, the senior trailed 9-2 before picking up a pin over Nate Black.
Janesville Craig will compete in Saturday’s Big Eight Conference meet at Sun Prairie East, while Whitewater will travel to Clinton for the Rock Valley Conference tournament.
WHITEWATER 46, JANESVILLE CRAIG 33
106—Porras (W) pinned Hughes. 3:52; 113—Gibbs (JC) pinned Villegas (2:29); 120—Hernandez (W) pinned Tucker (3:30); 126—Tomumitsu (W) won by FF; 132—Friend (W) def. Weis dec. 10-0; 138—Colson (JC) pinned Thomasen 1:42; 145—Measner (JC) pinned O. Porras, :49.
152—Punzel (JC) pinned Black, 2:45; 160—A. Porras (W) pinned Piper, 1:14; 170—Burdick (JC) pinned Barajas (3:04); 182—Lyon (W) pinned Albrecht (5:22); 195—Kalra (WW) pinned Gregg, 3:18; 220—Brantmeier (W) def. Barels 5-4; 285—Olson (W) won by FF.