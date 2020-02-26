WHITEWATER
Carter Friend has wrestled on big stages before.
The Whitewater sophomore made the trip to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for the youth state championships six times growing up and even won a title one year.
He’s hoping that experience will pay off when he makes his first trip the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Wrestling Tournament, which begins today at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“I feel like it’s similar, obviously the Kohl Center is bigger, and it’s high school state wrestling, which is a bigger deal,” Friend said. “But I feel like I’ve wrestled on the big stage before.”
Last season as a freshman Friend wasn’t able to reach the big stage.
Wrestling at 152 pounds, Friend was unable to make it out of regionals.
This season, he won a regional title with a 3-1 sudden victory over Beloit Turner senior Tre'veon Bivens.
Friend qualified for this weekend's state meet at a Division 2 sectional after he beat Edgerton’s Andrew Hansen in the 152-pound semifinal, but was defeated by Bivens in the finals. He lost a second-place wrestleback to Lodi senior Colton Nicolay.
“It sucks, after you win your semifinal match you’re on such a high,” Friend said. “It’s like, ‘oh, I’m going, everything is good.’ I feel like I was satisfied with just going, I know I could have wrestled better and I could have taken first.”
The back-to-back losses at sectionals hurt Friend’s seeding. He will take on North Fond du Lac/St. Mary`s Springs senior Andrew Forsythe—who is ranked third in the state in Division 2 at 152 pounds—in his opening-round match.
“He’s (Forsythe) got everything to lose," Friend said. "I have nothing to lose. I’m only a sophomore, he’s a senior.
"I’m going to go out there confident and wrestle my match.”
Friend has had that type confidence all season.
After he fell short his freshman campaign, he was sure he would be wrestling in late February in Madison this season.
“I was expecting this (state),” Friend said. “I got my head on straight. I believed I was going to make it there.
"Another year helps me get more confident. I was more ready for it.”
Friend will be the lone Whitewater representative at the state meet. Senior David Cushman finished fourth at 145 pounds at the sectional.
“I think it’s (being the lone representative) neat,” said Friend, who is seeded 10th at 152. “Obviously I wish David made it too, that would have been awesome. But I’m excited.”
Friend begins his tournament against Forsythe in a match tonight.
“I’m just going to go out there and look to upset him,” Friend said. “I want to shock some people out there.”