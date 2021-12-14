A depleted Janesville Craig wrestling team came up on the short end in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Tuesday night.

Verona got a pin in the final match in rallying for a 40-36 win

Craig was without four varsity wrestlers due to illness and another one due to injury.

"I'm ecstatic with the effort we got from the kids that we had to bring up last minute to fill out a lineup," Craig coach Jason Vogt said. "They did a nice job in a tough situation.

"If we have everybody in the lineup, we've got at least 24 more points and a win."

Craig got pins from Teagan Burdick, Andre Dozier, Koda Jimenez and Ladon Colson. Hunter Klietz and Tobias Speth won by decision.

The Cougars will compete in the two-day E.H. Stech Invitational on Friday and Saturday in West Allis.

