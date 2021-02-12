BELOIT
Beloit Turner head coach Matt Ries has taken many wrestlers to the WIAA state meet over the years.
He’s even built up a regular routine for the customary three-day prestigious event in Madison.
He can thank the coronavirus pandemic for messing up yet another tradition.
The WIAA Division 2 championships will be held in one day—Saturday—at Adams-Friendship High School. Turner is sending one wrestler there: Matt’s son, Cal, who finished second at 170 pounds in the Richland Center Sectional last weekend.
“It’s not quite what we’re used to, but we’ll do our best to make it special for him,” Matt Ries said. “I’m just wondering what we do with the two extra days we don’t usually have to prepare. We have to rethink what we usually do and figure out how to best prepare him for a one-day meet.”
Cal is just trying to look on the bright side. At least there is a state meet.
“I lost a little of the opportunities I’d normally have, but no one knew we would even have a season, so I’m happy I’m going to get to go to state,” the junior said.
At Richland Center, Ries won twice before losing 10-2 to Prairie du Chien senior Braydn Saint (15-0) in the finals.
The Division 2 state meet will start with quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Ries will open against Delavan-Darien junior Cole Hanson (12-0).
“I’ve never wrestled against him,” Ries said. “I might try to see if I can find some matches of his online this week. If I find some, I’ll look for his positioning and what he does well that I need to stop.”
Cal doesn’t need a scouting report to know he will have his hands full in any match at state.
“I know everyone I’d face would be a challenge there,” Cal said.
“At this point it’s everybody’s best and everybody else’s best,” Matt Ries said. “You just have to be mentally ready to take on whoever you have in front of you. ...
“As a junior, Cal getting there and winning a couple matches and placing would be really good. One of the things I really admire about Cal is that he’s very good about setting realistic goals, and he’s not afraid about changing them. He’s not right now saying he wants to be a state champion this year. If he is in that position, we’ll change our goals. But he isn’t putting that kind of pressure on himself, in a state-title-or-bust mode. He really does a nice job mentally with the sport.
“The hard part was getting there.”
Brodhead’s Hoesly qualifies at 195
Brodhead junior Cole Hoesly won all 10 of his matches this season and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament by winning his sectional in the 195-pound weight class.
Hoesly said he was motivated by his older sibling Tyler’s career.
“Tyler made it to sectionals three times, but never made it to state,” Hoesly said. “I’ve always tried to one-up him, so that was a big motivator for me.”
Hoesly will face off against Northeastern’s Ian Smith in the first round. A freshman, Smith carries a 14-2 record into the match.